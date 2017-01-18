Ogu Monarch Hails Governor Wike Over Elevation Of Stool

The Amanyanabo of Ogu Kingdom in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, His Royal Majesty, King Nicholas Dickson Ibiebele Nimenibo Loko-IX has expressed gratitude to the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for elevating the Traditional Chieftaincy Stool of Ogu Kingdom to a first class traditional institution as well as recognizing him as the Amanyanabo of Ogu Kingdom.

King Nimenibo Loko IX, who made this commendation while speaking with our correspondent in his Palace at Ogu on Monday said the people of the community have been very happy and agog over the recognition, saying that Governor Wike is indeed a son and a “talk- na-do Governor” who has the interest of people at heart.

The Amanyanabo of Ogu who described Governor Wike as a man of the people opined that the people of Ogu kingdom and Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area would remain ever grateful for his love and care, pointing out that he has done a good job for the people.

The Ogu Monarch assured the Governor of sustaining the existing peace in the area to further move the community forward and help the state government in its developmental efforts as no community strives develop without peace, and pledged the unalloyed support and total cooperation of the entire people of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area to his administration.

King Nicholas Dickson Ibebele Nimenibo Loko IX, who compared the developmental strides of Governor Wike to that of the first Military Administrator of Old Rivers State, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, also lauded Governor Wike for reconstructing Government Secondary School, Ogu that was demolished by the former Administrator, praying God to bless and strengthen him to further move the state forward.

Meanwhile, the Amanyanabo of Ogu kingdom in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, His Royal Majesty (HRM), King Nicholas Dickson Ibiele Nimenibo Loko IX has reiterated the need to seek the face of God and intervention through fasting and prayer.

HRM Nimenibo Loko IX made the assertion at the end of a 3 day Annual Ogu Kingdom Prayer Summit organized by the Amanyanabo of Ogu, the Ogu Divisional Council of Chiefs in conjunction with Ogu Ministers Forum with the theme: Covenant keeping God’, held at Ogu Town Square.

According to the traditional ruler of Ogu Kingdom, since the beginning of the prayer summit eight years ago, Ogu had been relatively peaceful with rapid development, stressing that it is an indication of God’s favour to the people.

The Amanyanabo of Ogu kingdom further enjoined the people to educate their children and wards on the historical background of their father-land as well as how to speak their mother-tongue, pointing our that they stand to gain a lot in their lives.

In his closing remarks, the chairman, Ogu Ministers Forum, Evang. America Tamuno-Imbu expressed delight with the turn out and thanked the Amanyanabo for single-handed sponsoring the programme for the past years, as well as Senator George Thompson Sekibo and Hon. Evans Bapakaye Bipi for their contributions that had made the programme a huge success.

Ministers from all walks of life attended the programme while prayers were offered for the Nation, State, Niger Delta, Ogu/Bolo LGA, their neighbouring communities and Ogu in particular for God’s favour and protection in 2017. ###