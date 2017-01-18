1st Class Chieftaincy Stool: RSG Gives Certificate Of Recognition To Abonnema Monarch

The Rivers State Government on Monday presented a Certificate of Recognition to the Amanyanabo of Abonnema Community in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, HRM King Disrael Gbobo Bob-Manuel (II), Owukori IX following his elevation to a first class traditional ruler in the state. On behalf of the Rivers State Government the certificate was presented to the Abonnema Monarch by the Commissioner in charge of the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Hon. John Bazia. Speaking at the event, Hon. Bazia felicitated with the Amanyanabo of Abonnema for his elevation, expressing optimism that with his new status as a first class traditional ruler in the state, he will bring to bear his wealth of experience to ensure that peace reigns in his domain.

The Commissioner reiterated the government’s stance that it would partner with the traditional chieftaincy institution to fast track development in the rural communities.

Hon. Bazia had earlier pointed out that the Rivers State Government under the leadership of Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike is committed to peace and development in the local communities and enjoined the people to rally round the governor to succeed.

In his speech, HRM King Bob-Manuel who is also the chairman, AKULGA Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs thanked the state government for the recognition and promised to ensure that he would use his new office to attract massive development to his domain.

He further promised to carry all and sundry along in the scheme of things for the betterment and the progress of Abonnema and beyond. ###