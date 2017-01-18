New Year’s Gift: Rivers PDP Chief Dragged To Juju Shrine

A prominent and frontline member of the Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP (names withheld) has been summoned before a dreaded Juju shrine in Ahoada.

Three (3) PDP ward chairmen in one of the local government Areas (LGAs) in the Rivers West Senatorial District dragged the PDP chief to a deadly juju shrine, for what they called embezzlement of their “money and sweat”.

Information revealed that the reason why the ward PDP chairmen took this drastic action against the prominent politician was his refusal to release their New Year’s gift the state government under the leadership of Chief Barr. Nyesom Ezewno Wike gave to the ward chairmen and other party officials across the twenty-three (23) LGAs. It would be recalled that on 28th December, 2016, the state government organized an end of year party for PDP officials, and in the said party a sum of N20, 000 was given to each of the ward officials, but impeccable sources hinted this weekly that the said greedy PDP chief carted away the money meant for some PDP ward chairmen in his LGA.

This weekly gathered that the said notorious party chieftain devised a crook means by eliminating names of some ward party officials and replaced them with names of non-existing persons and his girlfriends (lovers)

As at the time of filing this report, highly placed source told our correspondent that the dubious party chief had appeared before the juju priest twice. Information further revealed that the juju priest has also ordered the crook PDP chieftain to refund the money he dubiously took from them.

One of the ward chairmen who spoke to this publication called on the state chairman of the party, Hon. Felix Obuah to caution some of his party officials against criminalities alleging that most of them are criminally minded people who are tarnishing the image of the Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State. ###