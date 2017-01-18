120 Years After: Ibanichuka (Ado VI), Amanyanabo Of Okrika Came Alive

On the December 24, 2016, there was jubilation in Okrika as the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Barr Nyesom Wike unveiled the monument of the Legendary King Ibanichuka (Ado VI), the last of Okrika’s Sovereign Ruler.

The Governor was represented by his Chief of Staff, Engr. Emeka Woke. Speaking at the occasion the governor extolled the leadership qualities of King Ibanichuka. Governor Wike promised to partner with the traditional chieftaincy institution to bring overall development at the grassroots.

Legendary King