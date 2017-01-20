Chieftaincy Recognition: Esuku-Oyet-ile Family Applauds Gov. Wike, Salutes Okaan-Ama Ngo Town

The recognition and classification of King Job Williams Okuruket-Nnabiget (XIV) as the Okaan-Ama Ngo town, headquarters of Andoni Local Government Area and first class traditional ruler as declared by the Supreme Court of Nigeria and the Rivers State government continues to receive accolades from people and groups of different works of life.

The recent is coming from the Esuku-Oyet-ile War Canoe House in Uwuile royal house of Ngo town as they express appreciation to the Rivers State government for doing what they described as needful by not only classifying the chieftaincy stool of Ngo as first class stool but also affirming HRM, King Job Williams Okuruket-Nnabiget (XIV) as a first class traditional ruler and Okaan-Ama Ngo town.

Appreciating the Rivers State chief executive, His Excellency Chief Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, for doing justice to the judgment of the Nation’s apex court, the head of the war canoe house, chief Ezen E.E. Esuku-oyet-ile; chairman of the house, Mr. Awaji-akong John and Awaji-Onyi Michael in a resolution said by the action of the state government, permanent peace has return to Ngo town and Andoni in general as progress was enthroned.

According to the leadership of the Esuku-Oyet-ile War Canoe house just after rising from a general meeting at Ngo town, the approval and subsequent issuance of certificate of first class recognition to the Okaan-Ama Ngo was indeed the handiwork of God against the dictates of the enemies and pledge to firmly work with the state to foster peace, unity and development at the grassroots.

The Esuku-Oyet-ile War Canoe house however, congratulates their paramount ruler (Okaan-Ama Ngo) HRM, King Job Williams Okuniket-Nnabiget (XIV) on his healthy and successful enthronement as the first class traditional ruler as well as the Okaan-Ama Ngo town, after a protracted litigations at the courts of competent jurisdiction, noting that truth like any floating object has come alive as the people rejoices.

Without hesitation the War Canoe house of Esuku-Oyet-ile has pledged their unalloyed support and obedience to the Uwuile royal house while praying the Almighty God to continually guide protect and endow the King Okuruket-Nnabiget with the Wisdom of Solomon to move Ngo town to an enviable height.