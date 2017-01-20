1st Class Chieftaincy Stool: King Okuruket – Nnabiget-XIV Lauds Gov Wike Over Recognition, Sues For Peace, Dev

The Okaan-Ama Ngo town in the Andoni Local Government Area, His Royal Majesty, King Job Williams Okuruket-Nnabiget XIV (King Doni) has expressed gratitude to the Rivers State Governor, Chief Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, for classification and recognition of the traditional chieftaincy stool of Ngo town as a first class traditional institution and as well recognizing him as the Okaan-Ama of Ngo even as upheld and declared by the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

King Okuruket-Nnabiget-XIV (King Doni) who made this commendation while speaking with our correspondent in his Palace at Ngo town said the people of Uwuile Royal House and entire Ngo community have been very glad and agog over the recognition, saying that His Excellency, Governor Wike is indeed a man of honour who knows and does what is right, having the people at heart, a man who promised and fulfill his promises.

The Okaan-Ama Ngo who further described Wike as a man of the people explained that the Obolo Kingdom and Andoni Local Government Area would remain ever grateful for his love and concern, pointing out that the governor has done a great job for the people including recognition of two first class traditional stools for Andoni, a feet according to him others undermined.

The Ngo monarch assured the governor of collaboration with government and relevant agencies in sustaining the existing peace in the area aimed at moving the community, LGA forward and helping the state government in its development efforts since no society develops without peace.

Meanwhile King Okuruket-Nnabiget XIV has admonished citizens and residents of Ngo town, headquarters of Andoni Local Government Area and Andoni in general to be peaceful, law abiding and lovers of their neighbours as well as partner with government to foster needed development in the local government area.

The Okaan-Ama Ngo HRM, King Job Williams Okuruket-Nnabiget (XIV) (King Doni) first class, gave the admonition while delivering a good will and New Year message to the people of Ngo town and Andoni in general in his palace at Ngo.

The monarch who described peace as sacrosanct and the ladder to any infrastructural, human and spiritual development of a person, environment and the society urged all indigenes and residents irrespective of their status to give peace a chance for the overall development of Andoni as the government of the state is poised to open up Andoni to the world.

The King Job Williams Okuruket-Nnabiget (XIV) stated that the year 2017 is one characterized with breakthrough, victory, success and thanksgiving and called on all in Ngo town to work with the royal house to foster development and lasting peace.

Furthermore, King Job Williams Okuruket-Nnabiget (XIV) has while presenting the Supreme Court judgment to the Uwuile Royal House of Ngo urged the citizens to eschew violence, embrace peace and understanding to grow the town as its name symbolizes (mogό) and especially as it is the local government headquarters.

The Ngo first class traditional ruler was installed at about precisely 25 years old as chief in 1975 and crowned on 8th January 1977 as the Okaan-Ama Ngo. The Okaan-Ama Ngo beacons on those contending with him on what does not rightly belongs to them to join him and the Uwuile royal house to keep Ngo town on the progress line and forget going for what they cannot achieved which is not theirs.

Expressing happiness over the judgment that finally settles the chieftaincy litigations in Ngo, King Job Williams Okuruket-Nnabiget said it was rigorous going from trial court to the appeal court, back to the trial court then back to the appeal and finally the Supreme Court, hence his joy that peace has finally return.

Speaking to The Newswriter at the occasion of the presentation of the supreme court judgment to the Uwuile Royal House, the chairman Uwuile legal committee and council to the royal house at the supreme court, Chief Barrister, Friday Ataisi Ene-Awaji Icherene-Ugane, JP, lauded the Supreme Court of Nigeria for its verdict on the Okaan-Amaship of Ngo that finally restore the expected peace in Ngo town as well as entire Andoni Kingdom, said it has enthrone justice and peace to the people of the area.

According to Barrister Friday Ataisi Icherene-Ugane the Uwuile Royal House had already won the matter delivered on 1st June, 2011 by the appeal court sitting in Port Harcourt, wherein the appeal court declared King Job Williams Okuruket-Nnabiget (XIV) as the paramount rule of Ngo (Okaan-Ama Ngo), with over thirty communities under it.

Speaking further, the chairman of Uwuile legal committee affirmed the supreme court judgment of 16th December, 2016 as bringing to an end all litigations on chieftaincy wrangling as who is the paramount ruler in Ngo town as it has declared the Uwuile royal house as the legitimate house that produces the paramount ruler (Okaan-Ama Ngo) whenever such vacancy exists and also confirmed the incumbent on the throne King Job Williams Okuruket-Nnabiget (XIV) as the Okaan-Ama Ngo town.

To crown his victory message to the people of Ngo town, Chief Barrister Icherene-Ugane advocated for peace since the Uwuile royal house according to him is a peace loving entity even as he enjoined all to recognize and accord the royal house the expected regards noting that they are not driving anyone from Ngo town but must be submissive to the royal house and the King.

The chairman of Uwuile royal house Mr. Owu-okagak-emi Lawrence just after receiving copies of the supreme court judgment from King Job Williams Okuruket-Nnabiget thanked God for the victory, appreciated the King and the legal committee and charged members of the royal house and entire Ngo people on the need to embrace peace since there is no other vehicle that drives progress than peace.

Mr. Lawrence while expressing his joy affirmed that nothing would have been very special in the history of Ngo town than the victory won by the rightful owners of the community and possession of their rightful inheritance.

In their separate speeches and testimonies of the status of Ngo town which litigations over the Okaan-Ama wrangling, linger for decades the trio of the Ngo branch chairman of the Uwuile royal house Mr. Dike Bara, the President Agbo-Ngo Youth Movement Mr. Blessing Obiesia Mbaba and Uwuile Women President Mrs. Cicilia Derefa Bara expressed unreserved joy over the Supreme Court judgment which according to them total peace has come to stay in Ngo, urging those they described as strangers to eschew violence and live together with them in harmony noting that without peace, it may be difficult for the King to administer the community.

In the words of the president Agbo-Ngo Youth Movement, “the Okaan-Ama, God should bless him, and give him the wisdom to rule the community. Strangers like the Hausas, Igbos, and the Egweoke people who lives in Ngo town, the paramount ruler (Okaan-Ama) should carry every body along in his leadership and they should be law abiding and listens to the voice of the Okaan-Ama Ngo and as well cooperate for smooth and better leadership and not being rebellious” Blessing advised.

The double blessing for the Uwuile royal house of Ngo on that faithful day of judgment presentation cum celebration, Friday 23rd December, 2016 was the news of the approval, recognition/classification of the Chieftaincy Stool of Ngo (Okaan-Ama Ngo) as a first class stool and the incumbent, His Royal Majesty, King Job Williams Okuruket-Nnabiget (XIV) as a first class traditional ruler by the government of Rivers State, led by Chief Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON.

Meanwhile, it is on records that history was made in Obolo Kingdom; that the much awaited but denied rights of the people were not only approved, released but confirmed and instituted by Almighty God Himself and the government of Rivers State when the Obolo Kingdom harvested two powerful first class traditional stools within two (2) months – November and December, 2016.

The Kingdom is full of praises to God as jubilation agog most communities in the kingdom even as more recognition are being awaited.

High points of the celebration were peaceful display by cultural groups, presentation of the judgment to the royal house and slaughtering of rams at the shrine (Isi-Ijong).

Dignitaries at the event were chiefs, elders and opinion leaders from the royal house, representatives from adjoining towns and villages as well as the divisional police officer, Ngo town.