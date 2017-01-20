Rivers: 13 ex-Commissioners, Others Dump APC

There are indications that more members of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State may defect to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The speculation comes in the wake of last week defection of a former Chairman of Ahoada East Local Government council, High Chief Cassidy Ikegbidi, from APC to PDP.

A PDP chieftain, Theophilus Ben Tamuno, who is the leader of Wakrike Development Projects, alleged that those planning to dump the APC for PDP include thirteen former commissioners who served under the past administration.

Tamuno, who cited information from the state leadership of PDP, further alleged that seventeen former local government council chairmen who served in the immediate past APC administration may also join the PDP.

The Wakirike leader said the line-up of prospective defectors to PDP also included seven prominent politicians who served as board members; two of whom were chairmen, as well as a former opposition party chairman in Rivers state.

“You will soon see what I am telling you. Mass defection will begin to take place because the APC in Rivers state is disorganized.

“I have it on good authority that all those who joined the former Governor Amaechi to APC will come back to PDP.

“They thought when Governor Wike gains power he will embezzle funds but now that they have seen what the man has been able to achieve with the little revenue, they now understand that he means well for the state.

“They will all come back, I can assure you”, he said.