RSUST Teaching Hospital Underway

To boost healthcare delivery, Rivers State Government has concluded plans to establish Rivers State University of Science and Technology Teaching Hospital.

The project is con-tained in one of the four bills unveiled by the State House of Assembly at its resumed sitting on Monday.

According to the Bill, “The hospital, when es-tablished, shall be capable of providing such facilities as are usually provided in medical schools forming part of a university for the instruction of medical students in such subjects as are usually taught in such schools.

“The hospital shall consist of Rivers State University of Science and Technology Hospital and such other health fa-cilities/institutions in the state as the government may from time to time designate as component units of the hospital.”

The bill also stated that the mandate of the hospital shall be health, manpower training, health research, healthcare service delivery and other services as may be required or as the government may authorise or direct the hospital.

Presenting the bill at the floor of the House, the House Leader, Hon Amaewhule Martin Chike, noted that the state University of Science and Technology Teaching Hospital Bill, 2017 is an Executive Bill.

Other Executive Bills presented to the House include “A Bill for a law to repeal and re-enact the Rivers State University of Science and Technology Law, CAP 133, Laws of Rivers State of Nigeria, 1999 and other matter relating thereto.

Meanwhile, the Speaker, Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, has adjourned till today, for the House to look into the Bills.