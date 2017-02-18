Akulga: Naval Training School To Be Built In Abonnema Soon

The Amanyanabo of Abonnema in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, HRM King (Barr) Disrael Gbobo-Manuel (II), Ekineye Gbobo, Owukori (IX) has revealed that his community had made a parcel land available for Nigerian Naval to site a NAVAL Training School in the area.

King Owukori (IX) who disclosed this when a former Chief of Naval Staff Afolayan S. O. paid him a courtesy visit in his palace at Abonnema on Friday, described his community as “Naval Friendly,” expressing optimism that with the building of the Naval Training school in Abonnema, it would boost the productivity of the officers serving in the area.

The Abonnema monarch recalled that there were some Kalabari sons namely Ibim Princewill, Ajumogobia amongst others that served in the Nigerian Naval.

The King of Abonnema assured the ex-Naval Chief that his community will give necessary support to the Nigerian Naval in discharge of their duties.

Responding to the ex-Naval Chief, Afolayan thanked the King for giving him audience and extolled his leadership qualities. He described Abonnema as an ancient city and a peaceful community.

The ex-naval chief prayed God to give King Bob-Manuel wisdom and knowledge to pilot the affairs to his domain

In another development the Abonnema Monarch had frowned at illegal refineries in the Niger Delta. The royal father observed that illegal refineries are the cause of environmental pollution and called on the relevant authorities to crack down on illegal oil bunkers in order to sanitize the region. ###