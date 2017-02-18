Andoni Council Chairman Warns Workers Against Truancy

The Chairman Caretaker Committee, Andoni Local Government, Chief Allen Jonah Abbi JP has sworn-in members of his Caretaker Committee at Ngo town, headquarters of the Council with an admonition to strive in building an egalitarian society and friendliness within their tenure where the citizenry would be properly catered for, saying that efficient service delivery, diligence and promptness to duty should be their watchword while warning civil servants against the temptation of collecting illegal taxes from people.

The Chairman Caretaker Committee, Chief Allen Jonah Abbi who gave the admonition also charged his members to reside at the LGA headquarters, describing as unfortunate a situation where the Council premises was overtaken by grasses resulting from staff truancy, emphasizing that the policy of no work, no payment of salaries would apply under his administration and worth with dissolved all standing committees and representatives of council to all agencies and multinationals advising those affected to return council properties immediately.

Chief Allen Abbi stressed that all appointments made during the previous administrations particularly as representatives and CLO’s to the Local Government Area in the multinationals is however terminated with immediate effect.

The Chairman further warned that the era of bearing arms is over and charged the security agencies to go after any hoodlum within the territory of the LGA who may not yield to the amnesty programme of the state government.

Those sworn-in and assigned with portfolios are Otikor Awajiminan Sanderson- Supervisor for Works/Transport, Gabriel Ogwunte- Supervisor for Youths/Sports, and Mercy Ajie -Supervisor for Education. Others include: Edward Frank-Agriculture, Abigial Ataetip Frank-Women Affairs and Cheta Friday Cheta- Special Duties

Meanwhile, the Head of Local Government Administration Mr. Ogenma ThankGod has pledged the workers readiness to work with the new administration, adding that the new policy of no work, no pay is a welcome development that would be implemented to foster growth of the LGA.

Former Council Chairman, Apostle Felix Fyneface Ayayi, Mr. Chinedum ogbologugo JP, Chairman PDP, Andoni Chapter, Theophilus Ataisigwung JP Secretary PDP Andoni chapter, Chief Alfred A. Otobo-Alama, Laundy Frank, Kere Jacob Nte, Owaji-Ochit Ibani and Chief UJH, Offong were amongst dignitaries at the event.

The HLGA Ogenma ThankGod, Director for Education, Winston Ngeri, Director for Agriculture Okere Bright, as well as Mr. Tams Orubo of NOA and service chiefs were not left out of the event. ###