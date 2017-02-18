Rivers University Of Science On A Steady Path Of Growth
The Rivers State University of Science and Technology, Nkpolu-Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt, was established in 1980 to cater for the man power needs of the state. It was envisioned as a world class University that will be structurally and philosophically oriented to solve the peculiar environmental challenges of the Niger Delta Region of Nigeria.
When Prof. Blessing Chimezie Didia took office as the acting Vice Chancellor of the University in August, 2015, many were in doubt as to what the fate of the University will be with him on the saddle. He did not wait for critics to settle before he began the implementation of a robust vision of building an entrepreneurial University of reckon.
To underscore his vision, he visited the various faculties, Units, Institutes and Centres to access the level of work needed to be done and intimate the staff of the vision of his administration. This culminated in the production of a policy document “Five year Strategic Development Plan” for the University covering years 2016-2020. The purpose of the policy document was to move the University forward in a systematic manner with specific tasks, timelines and cost implication for every developmental purpose.
As acting Vice Chancellor, Prof Blessing Chimezie Didia succeeded in uniting the University and set the tone for her overall development, anchored by a highly motivated staff. He quickly sorted out pending issues of staff welfare by suspending a controversial promotions guideline for which industrial Unions were not happy with and cleared backlog of promotions, some dating back to seven years. All Unions on campus were subsequently accorded their place of pride and integrated into the management of the University to forestall unfavourable industrial environment.
The news of his confirmation as the 7th substantive Vice Chancellor of the University by the Governor of Rivers State and Visitor to the University, His Excellency, Barr Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, threw the University community into unprecedented celebration.
Today, the University has been put on a steady path of growth in all spheres. The University now have the best Faculty of Law building in the entire West African sub-region, a brand new college of Medical Sciences with six faculties, a Department of Library and Information Science, Computer Science, a centre for Advancement and Linkages to bridge the town/gown relationship gap, Centre for Entrepreneurship Development, University Guest House, Sustainable Development Solutions Centre, Alumni Centre and functional Physical Planning Unit. All these are in addition to the commencement of work on the once abandoned Faculties of Environmental Sciences and Management Sciences Building.
Also, there is the ongoing construction of a brand new building for the Faculty of Technical and Science Education and College of Medical Sciences.
The Vice Chancellor has also re-constructed the Institute of Pollution Studies Building, the Senior Staff Club and the University’s Viewing Centre. He also constructed and equipped the Computer Laboratory for Department of Computer science, a Language Laboratory for Mass Communication Department and Completed the University’s shopping Complex. All of these, he did with the support of the Governor of Rivers State, Barr. Nyesom Wike,
He did not stop at erecting new buildings or finishing ongoing ones, he also has created a very strong maintenance culture in the University and rejuvenated ailing departments. He bought vehicles for the University Library and Consultancy Services Unit. He also bought more Equipment for the Security Unit of the University to forestall the breakdown of law and order.
In an interview with the chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, RSUST Chapter, Dr. Suobere T. Puyate, he disclosed that his Union sees the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Blessing Chimezie Didia, as a blessing to the University and will work co-operatively with him to fulfil the dreams of the founding fathers of the University.
The story is same for the other staff Unions on Campus including the Students’ Union Government. The SUG in the University is now running with all the arms like the Students’ Representative Council and Students’ Judicial Council.
Some of the staff of the University who spoke with The AUTHOIRTY revealed that the Vice Chancellor has outlawed ‘delayed’ promotion.
The Vice Chancellor made it a practice for the various heads of departments, Units, Institute and Centres to see to it that staff working under them were duly promoted or be sanctioned. Beyond promotions, the staff are constantly being sponsored to attend conferences and seminars to develop themselves and boost their level of productivity.
The Vice Chancellor, through the help of the Governor, retrieved the University’s health centre which was initially built and contracted to the International Critical Care Centre to run. The University can now boast of a robust health care facility to cater for staff and students. He also introduced a tertiary health insurance scheme to cater for the students while away from school.
The academic calendar of the University runs without a hitch. The students now know when to graduate according to the duration of their courses as there is no room for extension of study time except if the student refused to do the right thing.
Matriculations and Convocations now hold annually and at Senate approved date. This is owing to the commitment of the Prof. Blessing Chimezie Didia led administration against delays in the administrative processes. The University’s robust Information and Communication Technology, ICT, centre ensures that timelines are kept through the deployment of a very robust protocol to handle all students’ registration and clearance processes.
The Post Graduate School of the University is not left behind in the development, as institution now graduate students at the right time. The delays associated with post graduate studies have been totally eradicated by the Prof. Didia led administration. Instead, more programmes have been introduced into the school with efficient management in place.