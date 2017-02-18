Port Harcourt: There is No Crack In MWUN – Comrade Waite Harry

The South-South Zonal Vice President, Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria MWUN, Rt. Comrade Waite Harry has declared that there is no crack in the union, moreso its members are united and always speaking with one voice.

Rt. Comrade Harry who made this known while speaking to newsmen, shortly after a peaceful protest organized by the members of Port Harcourt branch of MWUN at the weekend, started categorically that the union is one and there is no division among its members.

The protest which took place at the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Port Harcourt, paralyzed all commercial, administrative and social activities within and around the area. There was a traffic jam along the ever-busy Industry Road, due to the protest. The protesters are numbering over a hundred.

The protesters were chanting solidarity songs and also carried placards with different inscriptions such as, “We have Godly lovely leaders, “We have a peaceful union leaders”, “We have quality and effective leadership, “there is no fracas in our union’ amongst several others.

Rt. Comrade Harry noted that there are some persons who want to cause confusion in the union, by writing frivolous petitions, but they have failed woefully. He revealed that, very soon the union’s delegates convention will be held and expressed optimism that during the convention, the MWUN would be repositioned effectively for the betterment of its members.

Rt. Comrade Harry had earlier thanked the protesters for their peaceful disposition, the manner in which they conducted themselves and promised to convey their message to the appropriate quarters. ###