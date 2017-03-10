Daisy Admonishes CTC Members To Show Commitment To Their Work

The Caretaker Committee Chairperson of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Mrs. Daisy Tamunoene has sworn-in members of her caretaker committee at the council secretariat, Ogu town with an admonition to run an all inclusive administration that will be based on fairness, transparency, integrity and above all punctuality.

She told the members and staff of the council that the era of inefficiency, irregularity and lateness to work is over, therefore, diligence, punctuality to duty should be their watch word so that the council can achieve its objectives.

On the issue of the staff welfare, she stated that as one of the key mandates given by the executive governor of the state Chief Barr. Ezenwo Wike to ensure that staff salary is paid as at when due. She, however promised to live up to expectation as she will not play with the salary and the entitlement of staff of the council.

The chairperson, Mrs. Tamunoene also charged her committee members to see their appointments as not opportunity to enrich themselves, rather they should see it as an avenue to empower their people through various means.

According to Ogu/Bolo CTC boss, the only way the LGA can move forward is by working in peace and unity, she advised the people of Ogu/Bolo to apply an effective communication to resolve any issue that may arise among themselves. She advised the members to be effective in any area of responsibilities assigned to them so that the council under the present administration will take Ogu/Bolo council to a greater height.

On the security, she stated that Ogu/Bolo has been a peaceful local government area, she promised to maintain the existing peace in the LGA by working with the relevant security agencies to ensure that peace and order are the order of the day.

Meanwhile the CTC chairperson has dissolved the previous appointees and had appointed Cornelius Clem as secretary of the council, while the CTC members with their portfolio are: Felix Okuru- Chieftaincy Affairs, Christopher Appolos -Agriculutre, Mrs. Keturah Ayebamiete – Education, Mr. John Thompson- Sport/Youth Development, Mr. Iruene Awo -Works and Mr. Solomo Ibaraye -Health.

She thanked the executive governor of the state, chief Barr. Ezenwo Wike for being gender friendly by given women including her the opportunity to serve her people he promised to carry out her duty in line with the charges given by the governor of Rivers State. ###