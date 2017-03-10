Non-Inclusion In State Cabinet: NUAS Berates RSG

The New leadership of the National Union of Andoni Students, NUAS, Worldwide has expressed their displeasure against the Rivers state government for non-inclusion of any Andoni citizen in the state executive council.

President of the student body, Comrade Ete-tegwung Ene-Ikare-Awaji Secondus who made the disclosure to newsmen in Port Harcourt, however appealed to the state governor, His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike to respect the existence of the Andoni people while calling on the government to commence its development plans in the Andoni LGA especially the construction and completion of the Unity Road which is of greater importance to the people.

Meanwhile, the students’ body has congratulated the Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, Speaker Rivers State House of Assembly, the Hon. Awaji-inombeek D. Abiante, member representing Andoni, Opobo/Nkoro LGA’s in the House of Representatives as well as Senator Magnus Ngei Abe of the Rivers South East Senatorial District on their victories at the December 10th, 2016 re-run legislative election.

It is also the Union’s appreciation to the Rivers State Governor for appointing a seasoned politician Chief Allen Jonah Abbi (JP) as the Chairman, Caretaker Committee, Andoni Local Government Council and enjoined the CTC administration in the LGA to live up to the expectation of the masses.