“Support Gov. Wike’s Policies And Programmes”, Asalga CTC Member

A member of Caretaker Committee, CTC in Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon. Damiete West has appealed to Asalgans to support the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike so as to attract positive development to the area.

Hon. West made the call while exchanging views with journalists in his office on Monday, applauded the Governor for his policies and programmes, adding that Wike has launched the state on the fast lane of development.

Hon. West who is also the Supervisor for Education, commended Gov. Wike for prompt payment of teachers’ salaries and arrears.

The Asalga CTC member supported the plans of the Rivers State government to go tough on teachers who are collecting illegal fees from students and pupils.

Hon. West advised members of the opposition parties to support Gov. Wike to move the state forward. He described Wike as a good leader that has the development of Rivers State at heart. ###