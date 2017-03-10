Looming Crisis: Rivers Judiciary workers Poised For War

Judiciary workers under the auspices of the Rivers State chapter of Judiciary staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN are now divided and poised for a showdown. Some members of the union are making secret moves to destabilize Comrade Sogbeye Sokari George leadership. Plans are underway to seize power from him before his tenure elapses.

A judiciary worker (names withheld) who was a one time principal officer of the Union and from Ikwerre speaking LGA is leading the opposition group and cause crack among the JUSUN members in the state. The JUSUN chairman, Comrade George has been posted out of Port Harcourt to Etche LGA, a clandestine plot to paralyse his leadership completely.

The opposition group is searching for George’s replacement as his tenure gradually coming to an end. Comrade George was cynosure of all eyes during the closure of Rivers Courts under the administration of ex-Gov Chibuike Amaechi.

And according to what we gathered George’s replacement must come from an upland axis of the state.

This opposition moves, no doubt has adverse affect on the leadership of Comrade George, hence his loyalists are also making frantic efforts to ensure that they have a replacement within their group, when he leaves office at the end of his tenure.

Dependable sources informed this weekly that George’s supporters and the opposition are at daggers drawn as at the time of filing in this report. And the opposition has the backing of some top politicians and civil servants seeing hand writing on the wall critically in no distant time George will go off the track as far as Rivers JUSUN leadership is concerned.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has lamented that the Federal Government no longer cares about projects execution in the state because the state does not matter in its development programme.

Wike added that his administration has taken over Federal Government’s responsibilities in the State, not because it has excess resources, but because it is committed to the rapid development of the state.

The governor was speaking on Wednesday during the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the National Industrial Court, NIC, which will be funded by the state government.

According to him, “All the facts point to the fact that Rivers State does not count in the development programmes of the Federal Government. And this has sadly been the situation for decades.

“Yet, we produced the bulk of the resources that are sustaining the entire country and funding multi-billion Naira development projects in other States of the federation.

“And so, our position is that, while we shall continue to demand for a fair treatment and commensurate recompense for our contributions to the national pool of resources, we cannot but endeavour to put our development destiny in our own hands, even if it means spending money on projects that should be initiated, funded and maintained by the Federal Government or its agencies.”

“The point needs to be made that,we are taking these important steps and bearing such huge costs because of the need to create, recreate and reinforce the enabling social and economic environment for the continuous development of our State.

“It is not because we have too much money to throw around on Federal projects; it is because of our love, passion and commitment to develop our State, because we realized that the Federal Government has since abdicated its development responsibility to Rivers State.”####