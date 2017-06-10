Opobo/Nkoro Youths Applauds Rivers Commissioner Over Empowerment Scheme

As part of deliberate efforts to reduce youth restiveness and ensure that the Youths of Opobo/Nkoro are self-reliant over one hundred and fifty one youths has been empowered through a one week free skills acquisition programme in Opobo Town.

The youths graduated in Information Communications Technology, beads making, soap production, air refresheners, fashion designing and catering.

While speaking the sponsor of the Programme who is the state Commissioner for Transport and the founder of the Theodore-lbiwari Fubara foundation, Deacon Akie Dagogo Fubara said he decided to carry out this free empowerment programme to build the capacity of the youths to make self-reliant.

Deacon Fubara who said the programme has nothing to do with politics disclosed that he sponsored it through the Theodore lbiwari Foundation.

According to him the Theodore Ibiwari Foundation was established in honour of his parents who saw him through life stating that plans are already in top gear to carry out the second Phase of the free empowerment programme which according to him will cover the skills that were not covered in the first phase.

He expressed his desire to build a skills acquisition centre in Opobo Town where people will be trained and in turn produce products that will serve the daily needs of the Opobo People.

Also speaking the Commissioner of Women Affairs, Mrs. Ukiel Oyaghiri expressed delight at the enthusiasm expressed by the beneficiaries stating that with these skills they have now been empowered to make a difference in the society.

Highlights of the occasion include the presentation of certificates, distribution of starter packs, computers and accessories, exhibition of finished products and the award of scholarship to a six year old boy, Master Tamunosodienye Humphrey Toby from Primary School to the University level by Deacon Akie Dagogo Fubara. ###