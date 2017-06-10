ICPC Vows To Sanction Erring Individuals In Nigerian Ports

The chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, Mr. Akpo Nta said the commission would not hesistate to call upon its enforcement power to sanction those who deliberate err in the ports and other sectors.

The ICPC boss who spoke through Mrs. Rasheeddat Okoduwa, the Director, Public Enlightenment of the Commission made the remark during the launching of the harmonize Standard Operating Procedures, SOP and Ports Service Support Portal of the government agencies terminal operators and stakeholders at the Nigeria Ports Authority NPA, Port Harcourt.

The ICPC boss noted that the commission was performing its duty in line with the executive orders recently signed by the Acting President, Yemi Osibanjo an ease of business reminded all agencies and port operators of the commitment they have given to comply with procedures as contained in their published Standard Operating Procedures and to conduct ports business with their highest level of integrity and a keen sense of accountability.

According to him, through the SOPs Nigeria has told the world how she conducted the ports business and the PSSP empowered ports users to seek prompt resolution of service and integrity.

He, however called on stakeholders to continue to support the government in creating a new Nigeria where service is rendered selflessly responsibility and with dignity.

He commended the Ports Authority, the United Nations Development Programme, Maritime Anti-Corruption Network as well as appreciated the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, among others for their various contributions to its success.

In a chat with journalists at the launching ceremony, the representative of Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation, Alhaji Abdulahi Goge disclosed that the Ministry has earlier launched the Standard Operating Procedures SOP and Port Service Support Portal PSSP at Lagos, State now in Port Harcourt.

He noted that the present Ministry of Transportation is balanced in positive thinking to reposition the ports and other sectors positively.

He disclosed that the launching is timely stressing that the agencies and the Ministry of Transportation were there to add values to the process adding that it is individual responsibility to key in the process to make it succeed.###

Emeka Jilly Ejiowhor