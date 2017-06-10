CIRDDOC, CENGOS End Workshop In Port Harcourt

The Civil Resource Development and Documentation Centre (CIRDDOC) and Association of Eastern NGOs (CNGOS) had ended a one day workshop in Port Harcourt while calling on all relevant shareholders in Rivers State to end Gender Based Violence to create an enabling environment to assist the marginalized group.

In her good will message, the National Coordinator of CENGOs, Oby Nwankwo represented at the event by Paschal Anozie, National Programme Officer of CENGOs stated that their organization work on human rights issues.

The National Coordinator said the objectives of the workshop is to end Gender Based Violence to create an enabling environment to help the marginalized group, saying budget affect sexual reproductive health as it leads to Gender Based Violence, especially teenage and unwanted pregnancies.

She tasked participants to do everything possible to end Gender Based Violence and improve on sexual reproductive health rights and services.

Earlier, the State Coordinator of CENGOs Bar. Dumka Emah explained that the reason for the programme was the full-out of the research conducted earlier by a renowned professor.

She said Gender Based Violence is a major obstacle to the achievements of many rights in the society while tasking all to do their best to end the trend.

In her Presentation, the consultant on the project, Prof. Josephine

E. Odey, who is also the Director, Center for Entrepresnuial Development, Federal University of Lafia said the programme is to build capacity of the Civil Society Organization in respect of sexual right. She stated that the workshop objective among others is to validate the findings of the research work carried out by CIRDDOC, CENGOs with the support of AMPLIFY CHANGE on sexual and reproductive health services and health budget monitoring.

Prof. Odey also stated that the research is to find a way forward for reducing sexual and Gender Based Violence and increase access to SRHR information and services.

The workshop also examine policy frameworks support for the reduction of sexual and gender base violence and increase access to SRHR and the role stakeholders can play in pushing the policy forward while advocating for stronger penalty for violators of Gender Base Violence and offer free treatment for victims. The project has it title as: building Bridges to end Gend Based Violence and increase young people’s access to sexual health information and services.