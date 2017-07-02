“Support Wike’s Administration,” Hon. West Tells Asalgans

The Supervisor for Education in Asari-Toru Local Government Area, Hon. Damiete West has urged the people of the area to support the policies and programmes of Governor Nyesom Wike.

Hon. West who made the assertion while exchanging views with journalists in his office at the council secretariat, Buguma on Monday, saying that Wike’s administration is putting smiles on Rivers people.

Hon. West recalled that before Gov. Wike steps into the Brick House, roads in Rivers State in bad shape, insecurity everywhere.

His words: “Today Rivers is wearing new and better look. Our roads are smooth and insecurity is gradually fading away. Infact, the Governor has turned Rivers State to small Paris”.

Hon. West told the Asalgans not to do anything that will truncate the Governor’s policies and programmes in the area.

He had earlier applauded Gov. Wike for the award of sand filling contract in Abalama, stating that it would bring a better development in the area.

Hon. West, a Caretaker Committee member in the Asari-Toru local government area pointed out that if Governor Wike continues to stay in the Brick House beyond 2019, Rivers State will be a better place to live and invest in business.

“I doff my hat for Governor Wike because he has done marvelous things in the State. I pray that the Almighty God will give him the strength to pilot the affairs of the State to the Promised Land,” Hon. West concluded.