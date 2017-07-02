Wike’s Allegation: Ex-Andoni Boss Defends Amaechi’s Wife Over ESI Project

The former Chairman of Andoni Local Government Area, Hon. Orom Nte Ereforokuma said that it was not true that executive chairmen under Chibuike Amaechi were paying huge sum of money to finance his wife (Judith Amaechi) pet project, known as the Empowerment Support Initiative, ESI.

The ex-Council boss was swiftly reacting to Gov. Nyesom Wike press interview in the Rhythm 93.7 FM, that former Council Chairmen were donating large sum to support her ESI Project.

His words: “As a council chairman between May 2011 and May 2014 there was never a time I paid any sum of money to Amaechi’s wife, (Judith Amaechi).Gov. Wike should make proper findings before making any allegation.

Hon. Ereforokuma recalled that the ESI provided opportunities for pupils from the poor background to have quality education. According to him, the said project provides free books, uniforms, and tuition fees for pupils. He called on the public to appreciate what the ESI has done for Rivers people.