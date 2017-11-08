Kaduna: Northern elders demonstrated against warrant of arrest on Arewa youth leaders

On Thursday, the 28th of September, 2017, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, the Kaduna state governor, proclaimed that they obtained the court order to arrest members of the Coalition of Northern Groups. CNG informed that the first October would be the deadline for Igbos who live in the North to live or they will be evicted.

According to the Kaduna news of today, the plans of the local government to arrest members of the CNG were criticized by NEF. Professor Ango Abdullahi, the spokesman of Northern Elders Forum, informed the opinion of NEF. He said that the decision of Kaduna state governor to arrest the Arewa youths has no moral stand.

Professor Abdullahi expressed his opinion that the government use their power and arrest whoever they want, but he still hopes that the arrested youth will be put on the trial in the court which will be based on Nigerian laws, not the rules designed by the local government. He also emphasized that El-Rufai and his government doesn’t obey the laws of the country, but they must do it. He supports the declaration of youth because he thinks they did a right thing and had made an attempt to awaken Nigeria from the sleep.

At the same time, the Kaduna state police in the person of the state commissioner of police, Agyole Abeh, informed that the detention order would be fully implemented.

The members of the Arewa Youths will be accused under the following sections of the penal code laws of Kaduna state:

– Section 78 – for inciting disturbance

– Section 77 – for disturbing public peace

– Section 373 – for injurious falsehood

– Section 66 – for unlawful assembly

– Section 59 – for criminal conspiracy

Meanwhile, some concerned lawyers from Anambra state (Ben Okoko, Samuel Chukwukelu, and Maurice Efobi) advised Igbo residents of northern Nigeria to return to the southeast of the country until there will be quit notice issued by Arewa youths or the threat would be carried out.

We will update Kaduna news on the progress of the issue with Arewa youths’ arrest as new information becomes available.