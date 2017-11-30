Pregnant Woman Electrocuted In Port Harcourt

There was wailing and crying at Ogu waterfront in the Port Harcourt, when a woman was electrocuted. Information had it that the deceased whose identity was not known at the time of filing this report was electrocuted while using electric iron to straightening her clothes.

Eyewitness revealed that as the woman was electrocuted she fell on a pregnant woman who was lying close to her, and that the pregnant woman died instantly.

The ugly incident occurred penultimate week. Meanwhile as at the time of going to the press, the remains of the deceased have been deposited in a mortuary. ###

By Bennett James