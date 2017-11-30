2019: “Concede PDP Gov Ticket To Ogoni” – Ex-Lawmaker

Former Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Leyii Kwanee, has challenged the state governor, Nyesom Wike to cede the 2019 Governorship ticket to Ogoni people.

Kwanee said the gesture would further show Wike’s love for Ogoni people.

The ex-lawmaker was reacting to Governor Wike’s criticism of the Ogoni clean up where the governor described the programme as political.

He said, criticizing the implementation of the UNEP report was not an indication that Governor Wike loves Ogonis.

Kwanee, who represented Khana Constituency 11, said the Federal Government had shown enough commitment to salvage the plight of Ogoni people than the immediate past administration where he served as a minister.

“It is Governor Wike who is playing politics with the Ogoni clean-up and we want to appeal to the Governor to leave Politics out of this matter because he had every opportunity to implement the UNEP report under Jonathan but nothing was done.

“If his Excellency the Governor of Rivers state is telling us that he loves the Ogoni more than ourselves then he should concede the Governorship ticket of his party to an Ogoni son come 2019,” he said.