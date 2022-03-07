Ukraine Approves Evacuation Of Nigerian Students In Sumy

The Ukrainian Government has approved the evacuation of Nigerian students stranded in Sumy following the invasion of Russia into the country.

The Minister of Foreign Affair, Geoffrey Onyeama, announced the approval, yesterday night on his Twitter handle in Abuja.

He noted that the Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, approved the evacuation beginning from today.

“Deep gratitude to @DmytroKuleba, Foreign Minister of Ukraine for approval given, as promised, to establish humanitarian corridor and authorise evacuation of Nigerian students from Sumy starting tomorrow.

“The big challenge is procuring buses. We are doing everything to make it happen. Great commitment by Nigerian Ambassador to Ukraine, Shina Alege,” he tweeted.

The minister had, yesterday, when he briefed the President, Nigerian Students Union of Sumy State University, Fehintola Moses Damilola, assured the students that the Federal Government was working to ensure their safe evacuation.

“Telephoned with the President of the Nigerian Students Union of Sumy State University, Fehintola Moses Damilola to brief him on the evacuation plan of the Ukrainian Government for the students in Sumy and to reassure him and his compatriots that the Nigerian Government is doing everything possible for their safe and speedy evacuation,” Onyeama tweeted, yesterday.