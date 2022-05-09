Rivers APC won’t accept stranger as guber candidate, says Abe

All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Rivers State, Magnus Abe, has said the party will not accept a stranger as its 2023 guber candidate.

Abe reminded party chieftains and supporters how they all suffered in the state, warning that it would be absurd to accept a factional governorship consensus candidate, whom he described as “an outsider to the party”.

Abe made the assertion, yesterday, in Port Harcourt during a stakeholders’ meeting and inauguration of Ahmed Bola Tinubu Support Vanguard for members in Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Councils in the state.

This is as moves by the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, to position Mr. Tonye Cole appears to be collapsing.

Out of the 10 riverine governorship aspirants that signed the agreement to support whosoever emerges as the candidate, two have pulled out, saying the agreement was signed based on direct primaries and not for a consensus candidate.

The aspirants, Ojukaye Flag-Amachree has since purchased his expression and nomination forms while Dakuku Peterside, said, he is back to Rivers State to proceed with his consultations for the governorship race.

MEANWHILE, Abe while speaking on his support for the national leader of APC, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, said Tinubu was the only person that could deliver his party in the forthcoming presidential election.

He said: “I have told you, I am supporting Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu and the reason I am supporting him is that I looked at all those who are running, those who claimed they have done this or that and I saw that Asiwaju is the person in the APC that can deliver that killer punch that will keep the party in power after Buhari. That is why I followed him.”