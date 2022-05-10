Court adjourns detained Rivers Rep, Dagogo’s case

The detained governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, Farah Dagogo, will remain in police custody till May 22, 2022, following the adjournment of the case by a Chief Magistrate Court on Monday.

Dagogo’s lawyer, Femi Adegbite, had applied for bail at the Magistrate Court but was opposed by the prosecution counsel.

He is facing a two-count of conspiracy and cultism in the case brought against him by the River State Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka.

When the matter was called by Chief Magistrate Amadi Nna, he was informed by the counsel for Rivers State Government, Chidi Eke, that fresh information had been filed against the federal lawmaker at the State High Court.

The police in whose custody Dagogo, who represents Degema-Bonny Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, had been since April 28, 2022 failed to produce him in court even as no reason was given for his absence.

Speaking to journalists outside the courtroom, Eke said, “We are just coming out of the court in the case of the Commissioner of Police against Farah Dagogo.

“He was supposed to appear before the court again today, probably for the court to deliver a ruling on the applications the lawyers to the defendant made the last time.