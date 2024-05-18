GROUP HONOURS SURGEON ATAMAH-PEPPLE FOR PHILANTHROPY

Samuel Marshall;

Beauty David Nteugot

An Award of honour has been given to the multi-talented consultant ophthalmologist and lecturer, Dr. Omubor Alex Atamah-Pepple in recognition of his service to humanity. Bestowed by a group of journalists from the Decent Journalists Without Borders initiative on Wednesday 15th May 2023, the award is to advance his self-effacing rendering of charities, including free eye tests.

Moderator of the group, Barr. King Onwunwor, explained their general objectives of recognizing and promoting excellence in individuals predisposed to helping humanity. This, according to him, is achieved through visitation, decent reporting, and, in extraordinary cases, giving awards.

Amb. Beauty David Nteugot, member of the group and Managing Editor of the Newswriter newspaper, presented the award plaque on behalf of the journalists.

Receiving the plaque, Dr. Atamah-Pepple, on behalf of the management of Lavinda Eye Specialist Hospital and Laser Centre, Port Harcourt, thanked the journalists for what they do for humanity, which, he said, “is to keep all of us informed”. He noted the risks that journalists take during their coverage of wars; and prayed to God to strengthen all of them to achieve more for societal development.

On hand was Rev Emmanuel Ireh who offered the closing prayer, bringing the courtesy visit to an end. The journalists and the awardee, Dr. Atamah-Pepple, and some of his staff then posed together for their images to be captured.***