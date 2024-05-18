PHALGA SIMplify Thanksgiving Rally: Charles Amadi, Robinson Jack Describes Gov. Fubara as God – Sent to Rivers People

Emeka Jilly Ejiowhor

As the people of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State turned up en-mass for a thanksgiving rally to celebrate the supreme court Judgment which affirmed the victory of Sir Siminalayi Joseph Fubara, two prominent illustrious sons of the state Hon Charles Amadi the Rivers State Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs Mr. Robinson Jack a major Stakeholder in SIMplified movement have described the mammoth crowd that witnessed the ceremony of his support as organic.

They have also described the emergence of Sir Siminalayi Fubara as the governor of Rivers State as divine which cannot be changed by any individual.

Hon. Charles Amadi and Mr. Robinson Jack made the disclosure during their separate chats with Journalists at the thanksgiving rally in Elekahia Modern Primary School Port Harcourt City LGA last Sunday 4th May 2024

Hon. Charles Amadi the Rivers State Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs while chatting, expressed thanks to God for the overwhelmed for the clement weather and successful ceremony. He noted that the PHALGA leadership was highly SIMplified by all ramifications describing the mammoth crowd that witnessed the ceremony as not rented.

According to him, the crowd witnessed at the ceremony was paid by nobody:. “We are all here to celebrate and give thanks to God and support one governor for his wonderful developmental stides in the state. His victory is a thing of joy and we are here to support him.

“I am right that our governor is God sent- so we are following whom God has blessed to move the state forward”.

Similarly in a chat with journalist at the ceremony Mr. Robinson Jack a major stakeholder of SIMplified movement while describing the crowd at the thanksgiving/rally as organic said they were at the event to support a man who has interest in the progress of the people of the state and has performed wonderfully within few months of his administration. According to him, due to his assurance and his performance, we the people of the state must have mind towards his success.***