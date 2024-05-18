RSG Approves N225.1bn Trans-Kalabari  Road Contract Award * To Fund Project With Savings

Rivers State Executive Council has approved the award of contract for the construction of the main Trans-Kalabari Road project at the cost of N225.1billion.

The approval was given during its meeting, presided over by Governor Siminalayi Fubara, and attended by the Deputy Governor, Prof Ngozi Odu, and other members of Council at Government House on Wednesday.

Briefing newsmen after the Council meeting, the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Warisenibo Joseph Johnson, said the project will be funded with savings from the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and allocations from FAAC.

Hon Johnson stated that 30 percent mobilisation fee has already been paid for the project that has a completion period of 32 months, adding that the contractor is expected to move men and materials to site immediately.

He said, “We have awarded contract to the tune of N225,114,563,830.02 kobo only for the commencement of the Trans-Kalabari Road. This is the main Trans-Kalabari Road. The one that had happened in the past, was building of bridges.

“But here, we are doing a Trans-Kalabari Road that is going to run from NSS Pathfinder immediately after Mgbuodohia Community, and extends to about 2 KM to the Aker Base Road in Rumuolumeni Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

He also said: “That road will pass through the swamps behind the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education in Rumuolumeni, moving southwards towards the first bridge crossing. The road continues through a series of bridges. That road will run, connecting many communities up to Tombia Town.

“That project will be completed in 32 months, and we are paying from our Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and Federal allocations. We are not going to be borrowing money for that project.

“That is about the third phase of us generating fund internally for our road projects without going to anywhere to borrow money.”

Hon Johnson pointed out that the contractual sum of N225.1billion is bigger than what is being spent on the Port Harcourt Ring Road project.

This is because, he explained, the Trans-Kalabari Road is traversing very difficult terrain of swamp and across rivers and creeks upon which series of bridges, decking and piling works will be executed.

Also, the Information Commissioner said the State has recorded some giant strides in the sporting sector with Rivers United defeating Katsina United 4-2 to become champions of the maiden Nigeria Premier Football League U17 Youth League.

“And we also came first in the Male and Female National Beach Volleyball competition. While the male team emerged as first, the female clinched second position.

“We also came tops in the National Open Chess Competition. We have our daughter, Queen Dan Jumbo, she came first and was the best women player.

“On the National Open Table Tennis Championship, Rivers State came first, with 3 gold medals and best overall team.”

Hon Johnson also said: “And Rivers Hoppers Basketball Club has also qualified for the final phase of the NBA competition in Kigali, Rwanda. It’s actually an exploit we’ve made on the continent. We came tops and the team will be here from the 24th May to 1st of June for us to face Rwanda.”

In her briefing, the acting Director General of Rivers State Bureau of Public Procurement (RSBOPP), Dr. Ine Briggs, explained that the Bureau diligently managed the proceedings leading to the award of the contract.

She said, “Having reviewed the submissions of Ministry of Works; having examined all the supporting documents presented by the ministry; having fulfilled all the necessary procurement procedures, guidelines as prescribed by the Rivers State Public Procurement Law 2008 as amended.

“Having satisfied that the value for money proposition, fitness for purpose, value for money has been adhered to. Having been convinced that this project will stimulate economic activities socially and bring about development in these areas, the Bureau is satisfied that all the elements leading to this award is sufficient to issue a certificate of no objection.

“Therefore, in consideration of all the relevant documents submitted by the Ministry of Works pursuant and the construction of Trans-Kalabari Road and bridges, the Bureau has issued the certificate of no objection, and that the contract be awarded to Lubrick Construction Company Limited.”***