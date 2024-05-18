Simplified Movement Ward 12 Obio/Akpor Gathers Momentum…as supporters show solidarity for Gov. Sim

By Meg Deborah Enobun

Simplified movement, ward 12 Obio/Akpor once again virtually stood still for the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Joseph Fubara (GSSRS) as supporters stormed the arena en masse for their solidarity movement support for Gov. Fubara.

The event took place on Sunday 12th may, 2024 at the famous traditional play ground Rumuomoi in Obio/Akpor local government area, Port Harcourt.

The solidarity movement which was initiated for the purpose of mobilizing support from the entire Rumuomoi community, the Rivers people and non indigenes for the Governor Fubara in the face of crisis was huge success, as supporters turned up in large numbers.

Distinguished personalities, opinion leaders, traditional rulers, clergy men, youths and women groups, Non- Indigenes Without Boarders and their leaders were all in attendance.

Prominent among the dignitaries were leaders of the SIMplified movement Ward 12, Hon. Ezekwesiri Isiguzo and his assistant, Comr. Kingdom Bama Ejekwu. Others were Chief (Eze) Billy Owhonda, Dr. Robinson Ejekwu, Chief Ihunwo Obi Wali, Chief Nwobo Omunakwe, Chief Okocha, Comr. Chimenem Allwell (Secretary Ward 12), the Media team and all respected leaders of various chapters of SIMplified Movement.

Addressing the gathering, the leader and co-ordinator of SIMplified movement Ward 12, Hon. Ezekwesiri Isiguzo, lamented the invasion of the arena by some group of angry men led by one Bright Amaewhule who attempted to disrupt the event with unruly behaviour. Speaking on this issue, the leader described the incident as very unfortunate and uncalled for in the light of peace and harmony. Adding that it was calculated to instigate crisis and disturb the peace loving people of Obio/Akpor and Obio/Akpor and his environs.

He warned them to desist from their actions in their own interest. He called on parents, friends and relatives closely related to the persons in question to call their loved ones to order, or have themselves to blame if they fail to do so. “we will work together for peace if they so desire. But if they remain adamant we will follow them up accordingly. Nobody should allow himself to be used as scape goat. Rivers state is not a single man’s property”, he warned. “No amount of intimidation can stop our support for Gov. Sim”, he encouraged supporters.

In his solidarity speech, Chief Egeonu expressed joy for the huge turn-out of members and supporters during the thanksgiving ceremony of his Excellency, Gov Fubara and his deputy Prof. Ngozi Ordu, held recently at the Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Rumuola, Port Harcourt.

In his remark, he stated how he saw the hand of God rested upon the governor on the day of the thanksgiving. And that those battling his leadership do not know they are digging their graves. “Gov. Fubara is chosen and ordained by God to lead the people of Rivers State. So no hand can remove him”, he emphasized.

Giving his solidarity speech, Chief Obi Wali Ihunwo pointed several reasons why the Rivers state governor, Sir Sim Fubara is over qualified to rule for eight years like his predecessor did. “His own will not be different, he noted.” Just as we supported the last administrator who ruled successfully because of our massive support, same thing is being done for Gov. Fubara, throwing our weight to give him all our support too as we did for others”.

“This is because the governor thought it wise not to frustrate the people as his opponents had wanted, but humbled himself as the people’s political messiah, for which he was being persecuted. In addition, he continued, the governor pledged to give scholarship to well deserved students, promotions to workers and rehabilitation of all sections of the economy for rapid development and to eradicate hunger, hardship and poverty.

He noted that “for these and many reasons, governor Sim Fubara deserves eight years and more than others who ruled before him. His liberal mind wiping away tears, breaking yokes of frustration makes him the people’s governor and favourable”, he remarked.***