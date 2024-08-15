TINUBU’S GOVT. GRAPPLESWITH WIDESPREAD PROTESTS

Samuel Marshall

The Nigerian public has been taking to the streets to voice their dissatisfaction with major government policies that have resulted in high living costs, rising inflation and food shortages. On Thursday, 1st August 2024, the first day of the protests, thousands of people gathered in major cities across the country, chanting “Tinubu, we are hungry!” “End bad government!” and “Tinubu must go!” This has led to heightened security alerts nationwide.

In some areas, the police confronted protesters using tear gas on unruly crowds and engaging in clashes.

Amidst the anti-government protests, pro-government demonstrations also took place in Abuja and Lagos, but they were short-lived.

Reports of looting and vandalism also emerged from various locations throughout the country. In Port Harcourt, there were reports of looters stealing food from vendors who had refused to participate in the protest. The looters reportedly directed the vendors to seek payment from Tinubu.

In an interview with the Newswriter newspaper in Port Harcourt, a protester expressed concern about the inadequate impact of the recent minimum wage increase. He stated, “Since the signing into law of the N70,000 minimum wage on 29th July, the cost of a meal at the cheapest restaurant has risen from N500 to N1,000. This increase is making the minimum wage to become horribly low.”

On the first day of the protests, there were 14 deaths: six in Suleja, Niger State; four in Maiduguri, Borno State; three in Kaduna State; and one in Kebbi State.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, announced the destruction of some police stations by violent rioters.

In response, three states, Borno, Yobe and Kaduna, imposed a 24-hour curfew to prevent further risks associated with the protests.

The immediate removal of petroleum subsidies by President Bola Tinubu upon taking office has allowed fuel producers to freely increase prices, leading other merchants to follow suit. This policy has had a significant negative impact on the economy and people’s lives.

The protests are scheduled to continue for 10 days.

DAY 2: PROTEST YIELDS GOOD FRUITS IN LAGOS

The protest yielded some good fruits on the second day when Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State responded positively to the efforts.

He assured the Lagos public that the Sundays-only market, offering a 25% discount on all household goods, would be reinstated. Additionally, the governor announced that free transportation would be provided for citizens and free healthcare services would be offered to pregnant women.

On the same day, a demonstrator was unfortunately shot by the Nigerian police at the Otovwodo junction in Ughelli, Delta State.

Hoodlums invaded a Living Faith Church in Daura local government area of Katsina State, looting about 205 chairs, musical instruments, and other valuable items worth millions of naira.

DAY 3: GUNFIRE DIRECTED AT PROTESTERS

The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, urged President Bola Tinubu to quickly implement welfare measures for the benefit of citizens, particularly during this difficult economic time and resulting protests.

The governor appealed for peaceful conduct from the protesters.

In Abuja, the capital, demonstrations at the Moshood Abiola Stadium came to an abrupt end on Saturday, 3rd August, when security personnel intervened with gunfire directed at protesters and journalists.

DAY 4: TINUBU ADDRESSES NATION ON PROTEST

President Bola Tinibu’s speech to the nation, addressing the protest, was delivered on the day of demonstration on Sunday , 4th August. Broadcasting, he highlighted the damage caused by the demonstration and called on protesters to cease future actions and instead promote dialogue.

He mentioned how the economy has been sluggish and has declined for many years” due to various misalignments that have hindered growth” the painful yet essential decision to eliminate fuel subsidies and eradicate multiple foreign exchange systems. That have constituted a “noose around the economic jugular of our Nation”

He mentioned the established consumer credit corporation with over N200 billion to help Nigerians acquire essential products without the need for immediate cash payments, making life easier for millions of households. He said that he had ordered the release of an additional N50 Billion each for NELFUND- the student loan, and Credit Corporation from the EFCC.

Praising the establishment of the student loan scheme, he informed that a total of N45.6 Billion has been processed for payment to students and their institution so far.

The president announced plans to launch Renewed Hope Estates in every state, each consisting of 500 housing units, to a total of 1000 housing unit over the next three years, including planned incentives for farmers to boost food production.

Also, tariffs and other import duties are to be waived on rice, wheat, sorghum, drugs, and other pharmaceutical and medical supplies for the next 6 months to help lower prices.

He mentioned meetings with Governors and Key Ministers to speed up food production and distribution of fertilizers. This is to cultivate over 10million hectares of land to increase food production. He stated that Governor would offer necessary incentives while states provided land, creating job opportunities for millions, adding that mechanized farming equipment, such as tractors and planters, had been ordered with delivery underway. He enumerated several other ameliorative schemes.

However, his speech has been criticized for not addressing the protesters’ demands to remove the subsidy on petroleum.

Day 5: PROTEST GETS MORE DESTRUCTIVE

On Day 5, the protests became more violent and destructive, with reports of government buildings being looted and mansions being set on fire. A residence built by Nazifi Sani Gumel, a current member of the House of Representatives, as well as houses of other public officials were among the targets.

The reported attack on the Daura home of former president Muhammadu Buhari served as another pointer to the ferocity of the demonstrations and the public’s dissatisfaction with the political establishment.

About 150 computers valued at millions of naira that belong to the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) were looted and smashed at the ICT Park in Kano. The motivation for the vandalism was a deep-seated sense of resentment and rage over what was seen to be corruption and mishandling of public monies.

In an interview with the Newswriter newspaper, a Port Harcourt demonstrator summed it up when he stated, “When these officials fail to fulfil their duties and engage in corrupt practices, it erodes the trust of the citizens and undermines the democratic process.” This sentiment was echoed by many others.

In various cities, protesters marched, chanting slogans, expressing their frustrations at the biting hunger, rampant corruption, nepotism, and lack of development in their communities.

The protest is expected to last for 10 days.***