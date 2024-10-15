MOTHER EKIMUNASUONYO GRACE STEPHEN-OPOTI  JOURNEYS HOME WITH GRACE

Samuel Marshall

with additional reports by

Beauty David Nteugot

Apostolic Mother Ekimunasuonyo Grace Stephen-Opoti, a revered figure in Okpoama town, Bayelsa State, was recently laid to rest in a ceremony attended by a multitude of individuals from various walks of life.

he ceremony, which took place on Saturday, the 5th of October 2024, at the roofed civic centre designated as Okpo Square in Okpoama, was a solemn yet celebratory affair marked by rain showers for half of the day, symbolic of the region’s tropical rainforest climate.

Late Mother Stephen-Opoti, the founder of a branch of the Cherubim & Seraphim Church, was honoured for her unwavering dedication to spreading the message of God’s Kingdom for several decades of her 78 years of existence, from 1946 to 2024.

The arena, made spectacular by a large section of people donning ‘Aso Ebi’ (the wearing of a pattern of Ankara fabric uniformly by many), showcased vibrant dancing and included an insightful sermon delivered by Special Apostle Raphael Dan Alphaeus, the Chairman of the Nembe District of the Divine Order of Cherubim & Seraphim Church Worldwide.

The sermon, titled “What Do You See in the Casket?”, centered around the themes of identity and mortality, urging attendees to reflect on their lives and actions in the face of death. Special Apostle Raphael stressed the significance of baptism in the church and encouraged individuals to reconsider their names if they held negative connotations. He cautioned against the adoption of English names, instead advocating for a return to traditional roots.

Drawing inspiration from scripture, the preacher prompted introspection on one’s mortality and the legacy individuals would leave behind. Referencing the story of Lazarus and the rich man, the congregation was reminded of the fleeting nature of life and the importance of leading a purposeful existence guided by love and charity.

The ceremony served as a moment of collective remembrance and tribute. Mother Stephen-Opoti’s eldest daughter, Mrs. Beinmote Aderemi Adekunle, fondly recalled her mother’s life and the values she instilled in her children. Mrs. Adekunle emphasized filial piety, and urged those whose parents are still alive to “take care of them by providing them with the necessities of life – things that make them feel happy, loved and appreciated”. She expressed gratitude to those who supported her family during their time of mourning.

Her sentiments were echoed by her brother, Retired Policeman Taribio Angagha, who spoke of the profound impact their mother had on his life and pledged to honour her memory forever.

Through the biography read by Mr Ayebagbalinyo Issac Nyanyo, one of her sons, it became evident that Mother Stephen-Opoti’s legacy would endure through the lives she touched and the values she imparted.

The message of love, accountability, and reflection was conveyed in the various tributes by her children, namely, (1) Mrs Beinmote Aderemi Adekunle, (2) Mr Taribo Angagha, (3) Mr Ambrose Angagha, (4) Mr Emmanuel Nanyo, (5) Ms Asuogha Felicia Nyanyo, (6) Mr Ayebagbalinyo Issac Nyanyo, and (7) Mrs Ayebatonye Alice Nyanyo. They painted a portrait of a woman who embodied strength and wisdom. This prompted attendees to consider their own lives in the context of mortality.

The legacy of Mother Stephen-Opoti would continue to inspire generations to come, reminding them of the enduring power of love, faith and compassion and the importance of living a meaningful life.***