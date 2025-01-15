PORT HARCOURT LAW SCHOOL LADY JUSTITIA MONUMENT UNVEILED AS NBA P.H. CHAIRMAN LAUDS RUMUEME KINGDOM, WANTS WOMEN TO FIGHT FOR THEIR RIGHTS, PROMISES CAPACITY-BUILDING FOR YOUNG LAWYERS

Chukwuka Nyeso

As the 2024/2025 legal year commences across the country. The Lady Justitia Monument of the Port Harcourt Law School, otherwise known as Dr. Nabo Graham-Douglas Campus of the Law School, has been unveiled.

Speaking during the ceremony recently in Port Harcourt, the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Port Harcourt Branch, Mrs. Cordelia Eke said that the people of Rumueme Kingdom who are the host community of the Port Harcourt Law School should be commended for supporting the Governor Siminalayi Fubara-led administration as well as for protecting all the Government infrastructure or facilities in their domain, including the Port Harcourt Law School.

According to her “As the Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the Rivers State Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Chibueze Amadi-led administration continues to advance the rule of law across the State, I want to commend the people of Rumueme Kingdom for not only supporting the Governor’s administration but also commend them for not laying siege on the Port Harcourt Law School which is located in their kingdom. Indeed, I want to thank the people of Rumueme Kingdom for allowing Legal Education to advance or strive in their domain. This is because the Port Harcourt Law School is a Federal Government Project”.

The chairman or chairperson stated that coming to Rumueme Kingdom to unveil Lady Justitia Monument would not only tell people that there are judicial activities in the area but would attract more development to the area. “What we are going to unveil here today is not just Lady Justitia Monument but also an indication that will tell people that there is judiciary or judicial activities at Rumueme Kingdom. In fact, it will also attract development to the people of this area. Once again, I want to say well done and well done to the people of Rumueme Kingdom”, Mrs. Eke lauded.

She described the unveiling of the Lady Justitia Monument of the Port Harcourt Law School as auspicious.

“The unveiling of the Lady Justitia Monument of the Port Harcourt law School today is a very auspicious event. This is because the Nigerian Law School Elders Council in conjunction with the Students Representative Council of the 2023/2024 Session of Dr. Nabo Graham-Douglas Campus of the Port Harcourt Law School have decided to come up with the idea of constructing and unveiling the Lady Justitia Monument. Therefore, I commend you all for your initiative”, Mrs. Eke asserted.

She charged women, particularly the female law students of the Port Harcourt Law School to hold their own and fight for their rights, pointing out that being a female is not a barrier or huddle for them not to excel. She told them that for them to be great they must work round the clock in order to smash the glass ceiling.

The former Secretary of the NBA of the Port Harcourt Branch assured that her administration would continue to mentor and inspire young lawyers through Human Capacity-Building; noting that the fresh Law students from the Port Harcourt Law School have a lot of potentials to become the best legal experts. She commended the Management of the Port Harcourt Law School for inviting her and other members of the NBA Port Harcourt Branch, promising that the robust and honest relationship between the leadership of the NBA Port Harcourt Branch and the Management of the Law School would be sustained.

Also speaking, the representative of the Port Harcourt Law School, Patrick Ogbonna said that they were delighted that the Port Harcourt Law School came second among other Law Schools in the country. He commended the leadership of the Port Harcourt Law School and the NBA Port Harcourt Branch for their presence and support before and during the event. ***