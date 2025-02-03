AIG SOlICITS SUPPORT FOR NEW RIV CP, AS NEW CP PROMISES BETTER POLICING

Chukwuka Nyeso

As the new Rivers State Commissioner of police, (CP) Mr. Olugbenga Adepoju plans to adopt Kenetic and non kenetic approach to tackle crimes and criminality within the Rivers State Command.

The immediate past Commissioner of police in the State, Mr. Balamustapha has appealed to the residents of the state to support and work closely with the new state commissioner of police in order to achieve set goals.

Mr. Bala Mustapha made this appeal recently in Port Harcourt while Officially handing over to his Successor, Mr. Adepoju.

According to him, as I hand over the batton to my Successor Mr. Adepoju., I want to passionately appeal to the residents of the state to support him by extending the same support you gave to me while in state as the commissioner of police.

Mr. Mustapha who is the new AIG of zone 16, Calabar explained that while in Rivers State as the 46th State CP he was able to record a lot of success crimes through teamwork. “Under my Watch as the Cp of this State myself and other officers as well as rank and files were able to reduce crimes and criminalities to the bestest minimum, CP Mustapha asserted.

The former CP explained that during his administration and leadership he was able to achieve his aims and objectives through collective efforts.

During my administration as the CP of Rivers State we achieved and accomplished a lot, in fact, all the arrest and prosecution were made possible through collective efforts or team works, Mr. Mustapha Opined.

He commended the officers and men of the Rivers Command for their Professionalism, diligence and good behavior during his tenure.

The new CP of the State Mr. Adepoju said that under his leadership there would be better protection of life and property.

He appealed to the residents of the state to continue to furnish the officers and men of the command with useful information through intelligence gathering.

He lauded his predecessor Mr. Mustapha for his supports and fatherly role to the officers and men of the command.

He change the ranks and files of the command to continue to put in their best both on and off duty, adding that failure to do their job will attract punishment.***