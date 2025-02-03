EZE MEKWA SUES FOR PEACE AMONG RIVERS RESIDENTS, HAILS GOVERNOR FUBARA FOR OGBAKIRI ROAD PROJECTS AS CROWN PRINCE TASKS GOVERNOR FUBARA ON OGBAKIRI-OLUMENI BRIGDE

Chukwuka Nyeso

As Nigerians across the country have ushered in the New Year (2025).

The Paramount Ruler of Ogbakiri clan (Wezina) in Emohua LGA of Rivers State, His Royal Highness (HRH), Eze Goodluck Mekwa has called on Rivers People or residents of the State to foster peaceful co-existence in 2025.

Eze Mekwa made this call in his New Year Message while interacting with newsmen recently at his Palace at Ogbakiri in Emohua LGA.

According to him, in 2025 let Rivers people maintain the existing .peace in the state. Although we have different ethnic groups in the state, however, let us forget our differences and live in peace and harmony. In 2025,1 want to see one Rivers State, one God and one destiny.

Eze Mekwa who is the Eleni, Ekanta the 15th, and Nye We Eli of Ogbakiri clan pointed out that since he ascended on the throne a couple of years ago his domain Ogabkiri clan has known peace, stressing on the need for the people to continue to keep the peace.

”Since I ascended on the throne as Eleni, Ekanta the 15th Ogbakiri clan or Wezina clan my domain has known peace or has been relatively peaceful. As the monarch of Ogbakiri clan I have been maintaining or keeping the peace. Once again, I want to appeal to the people of Ogbakiri clan in particular and Rivers people in general to continue to promote peace in our 23 LGAs”, Eze Mekwa pleaded.

He expressed satisfaction with the cordial relationship which exist between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and members of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers (RSCTR).

On the economic hardship being faced by Nigerians Eze Mekwa had this to say: “It is true that Nigerians are facing economic hardship but I want to advise them to be hopeful or keep hope alive and support the Governments of the day at all levels. Besides, let His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu formulates Polices and Programmes that will reduce economic hardship among the citizenry”.

He commended Governor Siminalayi Joseph Fubara for the way and manner contractors under his administration are handling the various roads projects in the State, particularly the Ogbakiri -Tombia road project which terminates or ends at Tombia water side, praying that God will bless Governor Fubara for his sterling leadership across the state.

He reassured that since he is the custodian and tradition of the people of Ogbakiri clan (Wezina clan) their culture and tradition would never go into extinction, promising that under his reign peace will continue to prevail.

Eze Mekwa charged the youths of Ogbakiri clan who have not yet acquired relevant skills to learn a trade and imbibe the spirit of hard work, noting that without hard work one would be a liability to others.

He also commended the people of the clan for maintaining peace in all the communities in his domain.

Also speaking, a member of the Royal Family or Blue Blood Crown Price Owen Mekwa said that under the Governor Fubara led administration the people of the area have been given a sense of belonging through the expansion and construction of the Emohua clan – Ogbakiri clan road which terminates at Ogbakiri -Tombia rivers.

He appealed to Governor Fubara to link the people of Ogbakiri to port Harcourt and its environs by crossing the Rumuolumeni Ogbakiri bridge, noting that when these 2 big areas in Obio/Akpor LGA and Emohua LGA are linked by a common road or bridge it will bring even development faster to both areas.

He assured that the people of the clan would continue to support the Governor Fubara led administration.

He urged the youth of the clan around the world to continue to be worthy ambassadors and ambassadress of the clan.***