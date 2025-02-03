GOV FUBARA PAYS BAUCHI GOV CONDOLENCE VISIT

Assures Partnership To Sustain Peace, Unity, Progress

Rivers State Governor, Sir SiminalayiFubara, has stated his resolve to work harmoniously with the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Senator Bala Mohammed, to reposition the party in the right direction.

This is as he restated the cordial working relationship between Rivers and Bauchi states under the leadership of Governor Bala Mohammed.

Governor Fubara made the assertion when he paid a condolence visit to the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammad in Bauchi to condole with him and his family on the demise of his Step Mother, HajiaHauwa Mohammed on Saturday.

The Governor, who is also the Deputy Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, noted the enormous task ahead in repositioning the party, but asserted that time has come when people need to come out strong and take a position that will rightly get things done properly.

He said, “As a State, we have always worked together with the Bauchi Government. Not just the Bauchi Government, but this particular government, which I happen to be the Deputy to him as the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum.

“What I am doing here is to show everyone that we have a good working relationship, and we are in together to make sure that we work to set those things that are wrong rightly in the party. I know it is not an easy task, and names would be called, but it gets to a time when you come out strongly and take a position so that things will be done rightly.”

Governor Fubara while condoling with Governor Bala Mohammed and his family, described the loss of any family member as tragic to the relatives, irrespective of how old the person is, particularly when they have a closer relationship with the deceased.

He said, “We are here this afternoon to pay a condolence visit to the First Family. At this particular period, it is important, no matter how late it is, to show our support, to comfort His Excellency and his family on the loss of their step mother who is also their mother.”

He emphasized that, “Loses, when it comes to life, is a very tragic thing. It doesn’t matter the number of age, but when life is taken, you must feel that loss, and more especially, if you have a relationship with the person. I was made to understand that His Excellency, my Oga grew under the late HajiaHauwa. So, you can see why this visit is important to us.”

The Governor noted that the vacuum created by the demise of their step mother cannot be filled by any mortal man, except God (Allah), and prayed Him to provide the family all the needed comfort to bear the loss and also grant the soul of the deceased perfect rest.

He added, “We cannot fill that vacuum. It is only God Almighty, Allah as you people call your own, that can feel that space for you. He is the only one that can give you the lasting comfort. So, we join you to say that Allah will provide all that is needed for the family at this particular time that our mother has left us. Allah will also make sure that she rests in a perfect place because of the wonderful work that she had also done while on earth.”

Responding, the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, lauded Governor SiminalayiFubara for the visit to empathize and sympathize with his family, saying it demonstrates the closeness between both of them.

Senator Mohammed noted the support his state had always given to Governor Fubara, which he described as a “Good SIM for Rivers and for Nigeria”, assuring that his state will continue to stand on the side of justice, equity and truth.

He congratulated Governor Fubara for his dexterity in taking back the political structure of the PDP in the State, which the present reality confers him as Governor and leader.

Governor Mohammed noted the support given to Governor Fubara by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, assuring that with all the Governors already with him, they will continue to close rank to ensure that they minimize rancor in the party, except where it is necessary to straighten records.***