I WON’T ALLOW SPOIL OF OFFICE CHANGE ME – GOV FUBARA As Rivers People Mark His 50th Birthday With Prayers

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has declared that he will not be drunk with power or allow the associated advantages and benefits that come with holding a lofty position in government to change him.

Rather, the Governor assured that he will remain committed to his vows made to Rivers people when he got their mandate, to completely put things in place that will transform the State to become what they dreamt it to become.

Governor Fubara made the remark when some leaders, elders and critical stakeholders of the State paid him a birthday visit to celebrate him as he attains 50 years at Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday morning.

The Governor explained that he had never subscribed to celebrating birthdays but seeing leaders of the State gather to celebrate him pulled out tears of joy from his eyes.

Governor Fubara said: “I want to say that I will still be the Fubara that you know; power will not change me. I will still make sure that what I hold dear in life remains, which is God and my respect for people. I will continue to maintain it.

“Power will come, power will go, but I will still remain the Fubara that you know. With your support, that Rivers State that we all yearn for, we will definitely, even if we don’t get it completely, we will put those things in place that will channel and drive us to that Rivers State with your support.”

Governor Fubara emphasised: “That is the only thing that I know I can assure you. I will not do anything, act in any manner that will bring disgrace to myself or to everyone of you that have decided and ready to sacrifice everything for us.

“This morning is a birthday morning. It is not a morning to discuss politics. It is a morning to say I am happy, I am 50 years, according to you. But the most important thing is: I am celebrating my Golden Jubilee. It means that I have joined the league of the old men from today.”

Governor Fubara, on behalf of his wife, Lady Valerie and family, expressed gratitude to God for divine grace, and thanked all the leaders who made sacrifices to be in attendance so early to wish him well.

In his remark, former Governor of Rivers State, Sir Celestine Omehia, thanked God for installing Governor Fubara, who has become a deliverer of the State and its people from the hands of those bent on destroying Rivers State.

He said, it is, therefore, worthwhile to celebrate such a patient and meticulous leader, loved by all Nigerians on his 50th birthday because he has continued to prioritise the interest of the State and protect it.

The former Governor recounted the strength of faith in God that Governor Fubara has demonstrated, enjoyed divine direction in governance, and pledged the continued support of Rivers people to ensure the success of his administration.

In his speech, former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, said regardless of who a kingmaker is, as soon as the king is crowned, such person must give way to the king to perform his duties but regretted that

the immediate past Governor, who styled himself as kingmaker had continued to do things to distract the king.

But Prince Secondus, noted that amidst the brewing crisis, Rivers people, and indeed, Nigerians have come to admire and love the character of steel, fear and total trust in God that Governor Fubara has demonstrated, including forging unity, and inclusivity, which are evidence of his mandate as divine.

Highlights of the event were prayers by the clergy for the Governor, his administration and the State; a toast; the cutting of the 50th Birthday cake by the Governor, who was supported by his wife; presentation of gifts to the Governor; rendition of special birthday songs; and a special birthday party organised by the elders and stakeholders to celebrate the Liberator of Rivers people at 50.

Later in the morning, members of the State Executive Council; Local Government Council chairmen; Permanent Secretaries; Government House staff; Service Commanders; and many others visited the Governor to wish him a glorious birthday, and presented gifts to celebrate his Golden Jubilee birthday.***