RIV CP PROMISES TO REMAIN APOLITICAL, LAUDS IGP FOR NEW APPOINTMENT

BY SMART

The newly appointed Rivers State Commissioner of Police (CP). Mr. Olugbenga Adepoju, says that despite the political imbroglio in Rivers State he will remain apolitical throughout his tenure.

Mr. Olugbenaga Adepoju said this while officially assuring duty as the 47th Rivers State Commissioner of Police Rivers State.

According to him, as the Rivers State Commissioner of Police I will be apolitical as much as possible. I will have visibility policing. I will deploy officers to the strategic areas in the State. My men will be more of visibility policing.

The former Deputy Commissioner of Police in Rivers State who was in charge of operation explained that his top priority was to prevent crimes across the State and ensure that the State Police Command was Safe.

“It is with a sense of duty and responsibility that I take this role as the 47th Commissioner of Police in Rivers State. Under my administration there will be maximum reduction of crimes across the State. We will ensure the safety of all residents of this State. The command will be more readily in maintaining law and order. In fact, my key focus is to ensure that there is a water tight security in Rivers State Command. In addition, I will also work closely with sister security agencies in this State and collaborate with community leaders in intelligence gathering. In fact, I want to assure you that I have what it takes to ensure that Rivers State is Safe.

Mr. Adepoju assured that under watch the issue of oil theft would be a thing of the past.

“ Under my watch the issue of oil theft and other related environmental crimes will be a thing of the past. Again, the Rivers State Police Command will ensure that oil theft does not take place throughout this states. Similarly we will address land issue. We will also ensure that all human rights are not infringed or violated upon.

He commended the current Inspector-General of police (IGP). Dr.KayodeEgbetokun and the authority for the opportunity to serve as the commissioner of police in the state.

The former DPO of mile 1 Police Divisional Headquarters Stated that he would leas with all Rivers youths organization with their leaders to curb violence across the State.

He appealed to traditional rulers and the members of the Various media organizations,

“We will call on traditional rulers, Vigilantee leaders and members of the Fourth Estate of the support the Rivers State Police command. I am impress with the way the media is covering the activities of the Rivers State Police Command. Once again, I want to urge you to continue to work with us”. Mr. Adepoju pleaded.

He assured residents of the State that the Officers and men of the State Command would continue to respond quickly to distress calls, on misconducts and bribery Mr./CP Adepoju had this to say; We will have zero tolerance for corruption and indiscipline. In fact, my administration will be Characterized by integrity. I will make sure that our officers and men are more polite and professional .

The new Cp stated that under his leadership no one’s land in Rivers State would be encroached or taken away.

The Rivers State police command will ensure that no one’s land or property is encroached or taken away. Again we are going to enforce all vichlelar rules and regulation with human face.

Those people with tinted glasses eighter their vehicles will be impounded or they will be taken to court.

Our correspondent reports that the body language of the new Rivers CP shows team work with his officers.

You will also recall that Mr. Adepoju was in charge of operation when the Governor SiminalayeFubara, occurred on the 30th of October 2023 by the 10th attempted impeachment Rivers State house of assembly.***