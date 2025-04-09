KING GININWA’S FINAL FAREWELL, A  GRAND SPECTACLE

Samuel Marshall;

Beauty David Nteugot

The burial has taken place of the King of Korokoro-Tai, His Royal Majesty King Godwin Ndonake Kenneth Gininwa, Paramount Ruler of the Korokoro Community known as the Gbenemene Tai Kingdom VI. He was also the former Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers and, until his passing, the President of the Supreme Council of Ogoni Traditional Rulers. Drawing people from diverse backgrounds including prominent political figures, clergymen, church groups, and traditional chiefs, the ceremony commenced on Wednesday, 26th March 2025, leading up to interment on Saturday, 29th March, in Korokoro-Tai town, Tai Local Government Area, Rivers State.

In addition to the main venue, at the Tua-Tua Community Secondary School field, the town was filled with satellite funeral arenas on Saturday, 29th March, offering a variety of entertainment, such as live musical bands, cultural dances, and vibrant masquerades.

First, a vibrant procession wound its way from the king’s palace to the main funeral venue, showcasing decorated horses, uniformed riders, and a lively ceremonial marching band; and, at its heart, a beautiful cart caring the casket of king Giniwa, accompanied by a colourful retinue of family members and groups.

Dignitaries who came to pay their respects included the Ogu Divisional Council of Chiefs, the Babbe Council of Chiefs & Elders, the Tai Local Government Area Council of Traditional Rulers, the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, and others

While this list of attendees is not exhaustive, some notable figures included Professor Ibibia Worika, Secretary to the Rivers State Government, representing the State’s Sole Administrator, Retired Vice-Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas; Senator Magnus Abbe, Chairman of National Agency for Great Green Wall; former Senator George Thompson Sekibo; KAGOTE President Emmanuel Deeyah; Hon. Dr. Dakuku Peterside, and Professor Peter Mede, former Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning.

The occasion also welcomed Senator Barinada Mpigi, who represents Rivers South-East Senatorial District; Chief Hon. Matthew Nunebari Dike, the immediate past Chairman of Tai Local Government Area; His Royal Highness Mene Kadilo Kabari, ruler of Barako ancient kingdom and His Royal Highness King Appolus Chu, Oneh-Eh Nchia, Paramount Ruler of Ogale community.

An array of clergymen officiated the event, some of whom were Archbishop A. S. Vurasi; Bishop Lee Nnam; Reverend Monsieur Dr. Pius Kii; Bishop Lazarus Azia; Bishop Sunday Ngbanwi; Archbishop Richard Nkeekpo; Prelate N. S. Goa; Venerable Vincent Indiigbo; Canon Justice Mpia; and Reverend S. T. N. Lenee.

Anchorman Mr. Segun Owolabi, a respected broadcaster, directed the programme, aided by seasoned journalist Mr. Parry Saroh Benson. Together, they provided insightful commentary on every aspect of the proceedings, interspersed with the directives of Coordinating Minister Bishop Lazarus Azia.

Chief Dr. Prince Godwin Nwimene Gininwa, son of the deceased King and Chief Mourner, delivered the first bible reading.

Master Gbenene Gininwa read the biography of King Gininwa, who was born on 19th September 1939 into the royal family of Chief Samuel Aminikpo Gininwa. King Gininwa was a visionary leader dedicated to community development. He began his career as a contractor for Shell and generously sponsored individuals to attain PhD-level education. Ascending the throne in 1976, he later became Executive Chairman of Metalloplastica Nigeria Ltd. and was elevated to a first-class traditional ruler in 2004.

He played key advisory roles in the Rivers State government and was appointed by President Obasanjo to the UNEP-Federal Government and Ogoni Presidential Implementation Committee. President Jonathan honoured him with the Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR) award, and in 2012, he was named Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers. Governor Wike further recognized his contributions with the Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State (DSSRS).

King Gininwa’s reign ended with his passing on October 6, 2022, at the age of 83, leaving behind a lasting legacy of leadership and service.

Archbishop A. S. Vurasi, presented a poignant sermon on the universal inevitability of death, drawing on the wisdom of Psalm 90 verse 3, which reminds mourners of the fleeting significance of earthly possessions in the face of man’s mortality. He further emphasized this theme by referencing Ecclesiastes 8, highlighting man’s lack of control over death. In a heartfelt conclusion, he invoked the teachings of Thessalonians 4:13, urging those listening not to grieve like those without hope, reminding them that, “We enter and depart this world in the same vulnerable state — naked.” His words powerfully encapsulated the transient nature of human existence and the ephemeral quality of material things, leaving a lasting impression on all who were present.

Eminent individuals were granted the privilege of rendering their eulogies of the late monarch, reflecting on cherished memories and the profound contributions that defined his reign.

In delivering his eulogy, Senator Barinada Mpigi painted a vivid picture of King Gininwa, metaphorically describing him as “a tourist centre,” underscoring the monarch’s influence and magnetic personality that drew people towards him. He highlighted the king’s pivotal role in environmental advocacy, noting how King Gininwa personally delivered the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) report to President Buhari, a significant act that has resulted in the Ogoni region having access to clean drinking water today. He called upon the mourning family to “stay together” as a unified unit, emphasizing the strength and comfort they could find in each other.

Professor Ibibia Worika emphasized King Gininwa’s philosophy of interdependence between communities. He highlighted the King’s belief in not only focusing on his own community but also fostering cooperation with others. “King Gininwa has the belief that, in addition to focusing on his community, his community is interdependent with other communities,” he stated. Worika urged people to love their neighbours to promote peace and development in Tai and the wider Rivers State region.

Former Senator George Thompson Sekibo praised King Gininwa’s remarkable goodwill, which extended beyond the Tai, Ogoni, and Rivers State regions. He referred to the monarch as possessing Solomonic wisdom and recalled a significant event in 1987 when King Gininwa successfully mediated a complex conflict between the Ogu people and their relatives from the larger Wakirike group over political representation. Sekibo emphasized the king’s guiding principles: “Be your brother’s keeper” and “Live and let live.”

Senator Magnus Abbe described the day as a great one and addressed the deceased King, saying, “We’re proud of you!” He urged the bereaved family to “Stay united and continue to honor your father’s memory.”

Dr. John Bazia, chairman of the burial’s Central Planning Committee, while extolling the unique virtues of the king, revealed, “He was the chairman of my father’s burial committee; today, I am the chairman of his own burial committee,” with a sense of fulfillment.

To further elevate the festive spirit, the Karikpo masquerades appeared in their signature splendour, captivating onlookers with breathtaking somersaults. Again, the audience was captivated by the displays of the Koo Socio-Cultural Group of the Ogoni Kingdom, a troupe of beautiful maidens, adorned in short waist cloths and coral beads, which performed an enchanting choreography — a spectacle that left the crowd in total admiration.

Archbishop Richard Nkeekpo concluded the ceremony with a heartfelt prayer. Next, a solemn procession guided the mourners to the graveside, where the final rites were performed, and the departed king was laid to rest.***