AN OPEN LETTER TO HIS EXCELLENCY,GOVERNOR SIMINIALAYI FUBARA – A VOICE OF COURAGE AND HOPE

Meg Deborah Enobun

Your Excellency, the news of your unlawful suspension under the pretext of a state of emergency declared by the Presidency, we are compelled to lift our voices – not in mere protest, but in the declaration of truth, justice, and the will of Rivers people..

You were not forced into office. You were chosen – elected by the people.- because they believed in your integrity, vision, and courage to do what is right.

You were not imposed. You were elected. Not by a party alone, but, by the people – young and old, rich and poor, hopeful and weary – saw in you a man of integrity, vision, and unshakable humility. You walked into office not to enrich yourself, but to cleanse the system, restore dignity to governance, and return power to the rightful owner – the people.

You have led and demonstrated love for the people which you captioned, “RIVERS FIRST” with humility and strength. You resisted the pressure to compromise, and in doing so have exposed the hidden workings of political intimidation and godfatherism. For standing your ground, you are being victimized by enemies of the State.

Your leadership has been a breath of fresh air in an atmosphere long poluted by political manipulation and personal interest. You stood firm in the face of intimidations. You dared to prioritize the welfare of the people over the ego of a few. And for this, you are being punished – not lawfully, but politically.

We reject the unlawful suspension. We reject the backdoor tactics used to silence your voice. We reject the attempt to hijack the will of the people under the guise of emergency. What is the emergency, if not the desperation of those who see your rising light as a threat to their fading influence.

But let it be known across Nigeria and beyond. Rivers people stand with Governor Sim Fubara.

This is not just your battle, it is the LORD’s. It is the battle for democracy itself, for accountability, and dignity. It is a battle against the culture of godfatherism that has held Rivers State,, hostage

Governor Fubara, you are not alone.

Stand firm, Stay strong. The tides of truth and justice may be slow, but they are unstoppable. We believe your name will be remembered – not as a governor who was unlawfully suspended, but as one who resisted and redeemed a state. You are a hero indeed.

With solidarity and hope,

* The Voice of the People of Rivers State.

* The Voice of Nigerians.

* The Voice of Justice for Democracy.***