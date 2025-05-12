RIVERS WORKERS BOYCOTT SOLE ADMINISTRATOR’S MAY DAY SALUTE

Samuel Marshall

with additional reports by

Beauty David Nteugot

This year, they avoided the workers’ march past that typically takes place on May Day, where the governor would salute the workers on parade, and vice versa. Instead, they shifted their gathering from the usual annual venue, Isaac Boro Park, to the National Labour Congress (NLC) State Secretariat on Igboukwu Street in Port Harcourt.

Their action aligns with the stance of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), which was echoed the previous day by the union’s national president, Comrade Joe Ajaero, who stated to newsmen, “The NLC will not go ahead and allow the Sole Administrator to take the salute.”

Ajaero’s decision itself aligns with a broader call for a return to democratic governance in Rivers State particularly in response to national economic policies that are hard to bear.

Speaking on the theme of the day: “Reclaiming the Civil Space Amid Economic Hardship”, the Chairman of the State Council of NLC, Comrade Alex Ikechi Agwanwor announced in the gathering of workers, civil society groups, and the general public, that the union seeks a return to a more democratic leadership that respects the rights and contributions of workers.

Notable figures present at the event included Prof. Ibibia Worika, the Secretary to the State Government; Dr. Mrs. Iyingi Brown, the Acting Head of Service; and Mr. James Ngochindo, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance. These officials were observed standing alongside the labour leader in solidarity, wearing labour union caps as they attentively listened to his speech delivered to the gathered audience.

Comrade Agwanwor first paid tribute to the struggles of past labour heroes who paid the supreme price, specifically during the Haymarket massacre that took place in Chicago in 1886. He then paid tribute to Nigerian past labour leaders such as Pa Michael Imodu, Pascal Bafyau, Adams Oshiomole, and Frank Kokori, criticizing their unlawful detentions.

He recalled the labour movement’s “earlier struggles for the restoration of democracy, surviving two instances of dissolution, first in 1988 under the military regime of Ibrahim Babangida, and the second in 1994, during the regime of General Sani Abacha.” He reminisced on the unlawful detentions of labour leaders like Frank Kokori and Joe Ajaero and the disruption of labour meetings.

He, however, notably recognized the positive new additions to workers’ welfare announced by the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (retired), during his May Day address delivered early in the morning. These include the N32,000 consequential adjustment aimed at easing the economic challenges faced by pensioners.

The state chairman highlighted an array of pressing issues affecting employees in both the public and private sectors within the State. This includes the difficulties faced by polytechnic workers striving to maintain educational standards and Uber drivers attempting to navigate their way through economic unpredictability. He also expressed deep concern for pensioners who, after years of service, are yet to receive their overdue gratuities and rightful entitlements.

He called for a range of improvements, notably the regularization of the entry point of graduate nurses employed within the civil service. Additionally, he emphasized the need for timely payment of salaries to all health workers operating at the local government level. To address transportation issues faced by civil servants, he requested the allocation of an additional twenty buses to facilitate their daily commutes.

Furthermore, he highlighted the necessity for operational vehicles to be provided to all NLC affiliated unions to facilitate union activities and enhance their efficiency within the State. These measures, he argued, would significantly benefit both workers and the overall functioning of the public sector.

He appealed to President Tinubu to restore the suspended branches of government in the State headed by Governor Sim Fubara, emphasizing the importance of governance by elected officials: “NLC is open to any kind of engagement that would facilitate the return of democratically elected government in Rivers State,”

The workers held aloft their placards; some of which stated, “WE SAY NO TO EMERGENCY RULE IN RIVERS STATE”, “8 – 12 HOURS A DAY DESERVES A PENSION”, and “BETTER DRIVING CONDITIONS: DRIVERS ARE BLEEDING”.

They chanted union solidarity songs and raised slogans, underscoring their unwavering commitment to advocating for workers’ rights beyond the confines of ceremonial engagement with the government.***