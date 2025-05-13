ANDONI LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA SOLE ADMINISTRATOR SEEKS COLLABORATION WITH THE WORKERS … promises to carry out the mandate given to him, prioritizing the welfare of workers

Ben Owen Asuk

Following the mandates given to all the newly appointed sole administrators across the twenty three (23) Local Government Areas of Rivers State by the State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibokete Ibas Rtd, the sole administrator of Andoni Local Government Area, Surv. Ataejit Francis has reiterated his commitment for the execution of the mandate in the area of environmental management, sanitation, health care, welfare, youth and women empowerment and as well as prioritizing the welfare of the workers.

He made the promise while having an interactive meeting with the workers on Tuesday 22nd April, 2025 at Ngo Town the headquarters of the Local Government Area, nothing that

His appointment as the Sole Administrator of Andoni Local Government Area will make him to improve on the existing development and peace recorded by the previous administrations, stressing that he did not come to victimize worker in Andoni.

He therefore appealed for collaboration and support from the workers in order to take the Local Government and the workers to the high level, saying that without peace and co-operation, there will be no meaningful progress.

The new council boss also promised that within his short period in office he will leave a remarkable legacies for the people of Andoni and the workers, adding that the support of Andoni people as well as the workers is will make him to succeed in office.

Surv. Ataejit Francis also reminded the members of staff of Andoni council that he does not condole absenteeism, Lateness to work, truancy, therefore advising them to take their work seriously promising that any diligent worker will be adequately rewarded.

Also speaking, the NULGE Chairman of Andoni Local Government Area, Comrade Idante Ishmael has welcomed the sole administrator on behalf of the workers, stating that the workers are ready to work with the sole administrator for the progress of Andoni Local Government Area and the Worker’s Welfare. ***