DELMA COLLEGE OF CHRISTIAN EDUCATION & SEMINARY 2024/2025 CONVOCATION/GRADUATION CEREMONY

Meg Deborah Enobun

It was a vibrant atmosphere of celebration and dignity as Delma College of Christian Education and Seminary (DCCE & S), a popular Christian academic University, in collaboration with St. Thomas-A-Becket University, Canterbury England, Rivers State, South South of Nigeria, heid a dual occasion: it’s 8th Matriculation and 7th Convocation Ceremonies on Saturday, 26th April 2025 for the award of Certificates, Diploma, BA.,MA., Phd., Higher Certificates, Honorary and Merit Awards.

The event was held in grand style at the institute’s study center in Akpajo Eleme within the premises of the United World Evangelical Ministries (UWEM) off East-West Road; opposite Nkechi Cathedral, Akpajo, Eleme.

The programme, commenced at 10.30am with an academic procession, followed by singing of the Nigerian national anthem, and the Seminary’s anthem. The Convocation was declared open by the General Coordinator who also addressed the Assembly.

Present at the occasion were academic dignitaries, graduating and matriculating students, invited guests, clergymen and Awardees, distinguished personalities from across the country.

These included the General Coordinator of Delma College of Christian Education & Seminary, Bishop Prof. Maxwell M. Egart; the Guest of Honour St Thomas-A- Becket University Canterbury, Kent, Africa Campus; Rev. Prof. Joseph Chukwu (External Dean of Studies/South-South African Coordinator);

Others were Rev. Prof Wilfred Mowon Ebirienagana (Chairman, League of Professors); Rev. Dr. Ekeke Taste (Chairman, Research/Project Defense); and Prof. Bright N. Ogbonna, Dean Post-Graduate Students, Emohua Coordinator.

Also at the event were the Provost Rev. Dr. C. Thompson Fabia; the Registrar Rev. Dr. Matthew Jack Asuk; the Chairman of Convocation 2025, Engr. Secondus Ayden Secondus; and The Dean, Student Affairs Rev. Dr. Nelson Azubuike..

Personages such as H.O.D Theology Department Ven. Dr. Peter Bariziga Denebari (Gokana Coordinator); and H.O.D Diploma Rev. Anayo Chukwukere, all of Delma College of Christian Education & Seminary also attended. The Royal Father of the Day and Guest of Honor, His Royal Highness HRH (Dr.) King Emmanuel Stephen Dadaye VI Amanyanabo of Ifoko (Doctor of Humanity) graced the occasion.

In his Keynote address, the General Coordinator hailed the resilience of the matriculation and graduating students and called for a new generation of leaders driven by innovation, purpose, and values.

He commended their resilience, particularly in navigating the evolving demands of education in a post-pandemic world, urging them to be the torchbearer of innovation, integrity, and service.

The matriculation segment of the occasion was equally vibrant as fresh students took their oaths of admission into the institution. The Registrar presented the matriculating students to the H.O.D., Seminary Division, Diploma, who administered the oath-taking with a sense of discipline and purpose.

Degrees and certificates were awarded across various departments. Some of the graduates bagged Certificates in Christian Ministry/Diploma, and others Diploma in Theology. Among the graduates were those admitted to the Bachelor’s and Masters Degrees.

Also featured were 3 graduates who bagged the Doctorate Degree. They are Dr. Henry Gordon Akpan (Rel. S), Dr. Biobele Kalio Ebenezer (Rel. Edu), and Dr. Justice Zormaol Barida (Edu. Mgt), all of DCCE&S in collaboration with St. Thomas-A- Becket University.

Seven prominent personalities were conferred with Honorary (CAUSA Award) Doctorate Conferment, namely;

HRH Dr. Emmanuel Stephen Dadaye VI ( Dr. of Humanity) /Excellent Leadership Organization Award. Chief Engr. Festus IkumokoOrioye (JP) (Dr. of Humanity)/ Excellent Leadership Award. HRH Dr. Mene Benedict V Tenalo (Dr. of Rural Development)/ Conflict Resolution (Honoris CAUSA). Chief Dr. Njobuenwu Ikechi (JP) (Dr. of Rural Development)/Conflict Resolution (Honoris CAUSA). Engr. Secondus S. Ayaden – Excellent Leadership Organizational Award. Dr. Loveday Charles Eretoru – Excellent Leadership Organizational Award. HRH Pst. Dr. Jacob Ogbulikana (Dr. of Rural Development)/ Conflict Resolution (Honoris CAUSA).

The ceremony ended successfully at about 2.15pm, with a vote of thanks by the Chairman of the League of Professors, and a Group Photograph with College Staff, Honorary recipients, and Students.****