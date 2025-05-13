ONENGIYE BRUCE BECOMES  THE  OFORIBO 1 OF  ABALAMA

Samuel Marshall

with additional reports by

Beauty David Nteugot

Onengiye Gogo Bruce, a retired manager at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has been enthroned on the chieftaincy position of Oforibo 1, the Paramount Chief of the Oforibo group of houses in the Abalama community of Kalabari, Rivers State. The enthronement ceremony took place on Saturday, 19th April 2025, in the King Big Tom Tom Memorial Hall in Abalama, where he, along with four distinguished men, was ceremoniously installed as chief. The ceremony was presided over by the Amanyanabo of Abalama, His Royal Highness Dr. Atkinson B. Big Tom Tom VIII, and was facilitated by Chief Debo Christopher Thompson III, Paramount Chief and Head of Thompson Polo, who served as the event’s anchorman.

The hall came alive at intervals with enthusiastic cheers, traditional singing and drumming, as groups of seated Iria maidens, standing armour bearers, and various displays highlighted the rich traditions of the Kalabari people.

The Amanyanabo emphasized that each chief-designate must announce the historical origins of the stool he is about to occupy, for clarity and – by way of establishing prior occupation – to prevent potential disputes for the same position.

The first installation was for Elder Daboibi Dagogo Orumadiki, who, upon installation, became Chief Daboibi Dagogo Obu Brown II.

This was followed by the installation of Elder Adokiye Sylvanus Obu Benebo Dappa, who became Da Benebo VI, the Chief and Paramount Head of the Agboloyedawa and Benebo group of houses in Abalama.

Next, Elder Duke Obene Atelibo was installed as Atelibo III and will serve as the Polodabo of Atelibo Polo in Abalama.

Following him, Engr. Onengiye Gogo Bruce was installed as Oforibo I, the Paramount Chief and Head of the Oforibo Group of Houses in Abalama.

Lastly, Elder Dabokorubo Ginah was installed as Awoye-ofor II. He ascends the stool of Polodabo of Idoni Polo in Abalama.

“Polodabo” in Kalabari translates to “paramount chief and head of war canoe house.”

As part of the installation process, each candidate for chieftaincy was required to answer key questions about their royal responsibilities. They needed to demonstrate their commitment to responding to the king’s calls, attending meetings and adjudication sessions, and being present for the community. Additionally, candidates were expected to show loyalty to the monarch, collaborate with the Council of Chiefs, defend the Abalama Community, consult with the king on relevant issues, and respect the Council’s decisions.

Moreover, the chief-designate was required to lift a cannonball – an ancient artillery bullet – symbolizing their readiness for military duty. This act reflects the traditional requirement for leadership in the war canoe house, rooted in ancient Kalabari customs.

Each of these rites of installation, when accomplished, was marked by three deafening cannon shots fired outside the town hall, accompanied by bursts of cheers, drumming, and traditional native songs.

After the ceremony, the king and the newly installed chiefs stepped outside the hall and posed together for their images to be captured.

In an exclusive interview, Elder Inko May Peters, a principal member of the Oforibo group, who was there to provide the chief and the kindred with guiding information, spoke in Kalabari language to The Newswriter newspaper, “It has been a long time since we ‘caught’ Onengiye for this chieftaincy. He agreed but had been hesitant to proceed with the installation. As God willed it, the time has finally come.”

Elder Peters again noted, “The patriarch, Pa Oforibo, arrived alongside the pioneering fathers of contemporary Abalama. He was a man of substantial means, possessing 117 slaves, many of whom passed away. Oforibo himself could not fulfill his intention to become chief before he died, leaving the Oforibo group without a substantive chief. Thus, the family wisely decided to present Engr. Onengiye Gogo Bruce as the first Paramount Chief of the Oforibo group, confirming him as Oforibo 1 of Abalama.”

Newly installed Chief Bruce, who also serves as the current president of the Abalama Progressive Front, expressed similar sentiments, stating, “It is a joyous thing that the event was successful, and that the ancestral Oforibo stool has finally been established in my time, with the support of my relatives from near and far.”

Following the ceremony, the newly installed chiefs and a retinue of their families and guests sang and drummed along as they dispersed to their various venues for Iria cultural dances and to indulge in hearty refreshments in a relaxed and joyous atmosphere.***