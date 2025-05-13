WISEBEN KRISTOPHER OFFERS RECIPE FOR PEACE BETWEEN WIKE AND FUBARA

Samuel Marshall

Wiseben Kristopher (UI), a deep thinker and strategist, presents a thoughtful plan aimed at resolving tensions between Wike and Fubara, focusing on fostering mutual understanding and collaboration. Kristopher believes strongly that, by his instrumentality, both parties can come to a peaceful agreement that will not only benefit their relationship but also serve the larger interests of Rivers State.

By emphasizing the importance of shared goals and respect for one another, his recipe for peace seeks to bridge divides and create a harmonious environment. These principles, which he titled “Terms for True Settlement,” are intended to pacify all the political actors and stakeholders embroiled in the discord.

Kristopher has expressed his disapproval of those stoking the conflict, denouncing them as “individuals on a demonic mission to harm Rivers State.” He firmly believes that the dispute can be resolved and advocates for all significant stakeholders to withdraw all legal actions arising from the conflict, likening this proposed gesture of restraint to the endurance found in marriages despite prolonged disagreements.

Employing the analogy of a husband and wife who often quarrel but continuously strive to nurture their family and accumulate wealth, Kristopher encourages Wike and Fubara to “achieve mutual acceptance and cultivate a sense of camaraderie.” He further illustrates his point with the metaphor of a young man battling a heavyweight boxer, where, “so far as the young man is concerned, the outcome is not as important as the experience and popularity gained from the fight.”

Addressing Wike and Fubara, Kristopher advises them to gather their devoted followers and convene at their usual meeting place, urging them to alter certain courses which he called “latitudes,” and immediately curb any negative ventures.***