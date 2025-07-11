RECONCILIATION OR CAPITULATION? TINUBU-BROKERED TRUCE RESHAPES RIVERS STATE POWER DYNAMICS

Samuel Marshall

In a stunning twist to the lingering political turmoil in Rivers State, a fragile truce appears to have been orchestrated between former Governor Nyesom Wike and incumbent – but suspended – Governor Siminalayi Fubara. The reconciliation, brokered by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, follows months of deepening crisis that culminated in Fubara’s suspension on 18th March, 2025- a move that sent shockwaves through Nigeria’s political establishment.

The high-stakes peace meeting was held late Thursday night, 26th June, at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa. Present at the closed-door session were Governor Fubara, Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly Martin Amaewhule (also suspended), and several other lawmakers aligned with Wike.

Wike and Fubara addressed the media on that evening following their meeting, highlighting it’s significance and conveying optimism and hope for what lies ahead.

Sources at the meeting revealed that Fubara agreed not to contest the 2027 gubernatorial election as part of a deal to end hostilities – raising questions over the depth and integrity of the reconciliation.

Wike, who governed Rivers State from 2015 to 2023, has publicly denied any personal animosity toward his successor. In a recent BBC Pidgin interview, he reaffirmed his influence over Fubara, portraying himself as a mentor misrepresented by external forces:

“He is my boy, he is my son. Why would I fight with him? I’m only fighting against those who want to take what they did not earn. They are the ones pushing Fubara,” Wike stated.

The remarks are consistent with Wike’s longstanding narrative – that unnamed political actors have hijacked Fubara’s independence for their own gain. However, critics argue this is part of a broader strategy to retain control over the state’s political machinery through proxies and pressure.

THE COST OF PEACE?

While the optics of reconciliation suggest calm, those within Governor Fubara’s inner circle paint a more sobering picture – one of capitulation under duress. Sources allege that the Governor conceded to nearly all the terms put forward by Wike’s loyalists, gaining little in return. Notably absent from the deal were any concessions addressing the grievances that sparked the crisis, including accusations of executive interference, legislative overreach, and political strong-arming.

Observers point to mounting federal pressure as a key factor behind Fubara’s sudden about-face. President Tinubu’s overt support for Wike during the crisis is widely seen as decisive, effectively cornering Fubara and neutralizing his resistance. Analysts note that the move may have far-reaching consequences for state-level autonomy in the face of federally-backed political heavyweights.

ALLIES IN THE COLD

The fallout has been particularly disheartening for Fubara’s coalition of supporters, many of whom placed their political reputations on the line defending his mandate. Notable among them are former PDP National Chairman Uche Secondus, ex-Governor Peter Odili, Niger Delta environmentalist Ann-Kio Briggs, and ex-militant leader Asari Dokubo. These figures were instrumental in rallying support against attempts to impose emergency rule in the state.

Now, as Wike re-emerges with the upper hand, fears of political marginalization and retaliation loom large. Several of Fubara’s allies are reportedly bracing for purges, as the governor’s apparent retreat signals a shift in the state’s political alignment – potentially leaving dissenting voices isolated.

DEMOCRACY UNDERMINED?

The truce has ignited a broader conversation about the fragility of democratic institutions in Nigeria. Political commentators argue that what transpired in Rivers State may be less a reconciliation and more a case study in coercion masked as compromise.

“This is not peace – it’s a managed submission,” noted one analyst. “It shows how federal might can override local autonomy when political interests are at stake.”

With the 2027 elections approaching, the central question remains: Can Governor Fubara recover from this political setback and reassert his independence? Or has the Tinubu-mediated truce permanently altered the trajectory of his political career?

As Rivers State attempts to move forward, many fear that what was lost in the deal may be more significant than what was gained – most notably, the hope of a new era of political self-determination.***