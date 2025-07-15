ADEBOLA HONOURED AS NEWSWRITER’S SPORTS ADMINISTRATOR OF THE YEAR Rivers Teqball Chairman Recognized for Leading State to Medal Glory

Barivule Akpo

The Chairman of the Teqball Association of Rivers State, Mr. Halim Zaccah Adebola, has been named Newswriter Newspaper’s Sports Administrator of the Year following his outstanding leadership in guiding the Rivers Teqball team to a successful outing at the 2025 National Sports Festival. Under his stewardship, the team clinched an impressive total of five medals—two gold, two silver, and one bronze.

The award presentation took place on Saturday, 28th June 2025, during a lively but modest ceremony attended by close friends, colleagues, athletes, and sports enthusiasts.

Among those in attendance were members of the Aristos All-stars Football Club—a recreational group of veteran sportsmen to which Mr. Adebola belongs—including Ambassador Paul Ngwaba, Mr. Ehime Sunday Agbonikale, Mr. Keshi Chijioke, Mr. Igeny Obiene Mupeghom, and Mr. Frank Ohakwe. Others present included Engr. Kingsley N. Owhonda, Engr. Pereowei Joses, Mr. Lawrence Ndubuisi, Elder Samuel Frimpong, and Mr. Kingsley Ezenwo, as well as several athletes from the victorious Rivers Teqball team.

Speaking prior to the presentation, the Managing Editor of The Newswriter, Ambassador Beauty David Nteugot, praised Mr. Adebola’s visionary leadership and the Rivers Teqball team’s commendable performance.

“This accolade is particularly inspired by the exceptional performance of the Rivers State Teqball team at the 2025 National Sports Festival, where—under your guidance—the team earned 2 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze medal. This remarkable success is a testament to your effective stewardship,” she stated.

Amb. Nteugot further lauded Mr. Adebola’s foresight and commitment, particularly in promoting a relatively new sport that was introduced to Rivers State less than four years ago, and to Nigeria fewer than eight years ago. She also highlighted his proactive efforts in preparing athletes for international representation—moves that have elevated Rivers State’s visibility in the global Teqball scene.

The formal presentation of the award was performed by Dr. Meg Deborah Enobun, a senior representative of The Newswriter.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Adebola expressed heartfelt appreciation to The Newswriter management and editorial team.

“Little did I know that what I have been doing behind closed doors is being observed by such a reputable organization,” he remarked, giving thanks to God for the recognition.

He also extended gratitude to his colleagues and associates from the Aristos All-stars Football Club, noting that the club played a pivotal role in shaping his early sports administrative career. He paid special tribute to Ambassador Paul Ngwaba, Vice Chairman of the Rivers State Teqball Association; Coach Ehime Sunday Agbonikale; Mr. Keshi Chijioke; and the ever-dedicated athletes.

“Their energy, consistency, and drive continue to inspire this journey,” he concluded.

The ceremony was held at the Nigerian Television Authority premises in Port Harcourt.***