THE REVIEW OF THE BOOK TITLED ‘THE RISE AND FALL OF  INDIGENOUS CHIEFTAINCY INSTITUTION IN THE NIGER DELTA,’ AUTHORED BY ANIKARA STANFORD ATAMUNOTORU  

Samuel Marshall

The review, authored by Samuel Marshall, a renowned cartoonist, book illustrator, and editor, was composed in June 2025.

INTRODUCTION

The book provides an insightful, non-fictional historiographical analysis of the rise and eventual decline of the indigenous chieftaincy institution in the Eastern Niger Delta city-states. It offers a comprehensive understanding of the historical, cultural, and political factors that have influenced these changes over time.

In the preliminary pages of the work, the author candidly acknowledges his professional background as a Russian-trained Public Health Physician who is not formally trained in fields such as history or anthropology. Despite this, he is driven by a deep-seated desire to convey meaningful insights and perspectives about his native Niger Delta to a broader audience.

He openly admits to drawing upon the expertise of distinguished scholars in Niger Delta studies to enhance the depth and credibility of his research. His motivation stems, in part, from a growing concern over the diminishing respect accorded to traditional monarchs in the region, as their roles are increasingly eclipsed by democratically elected officials.

These admissions may initially give rise to the mistaken impression that the work lacks scholarly rigor.

On the contrary, through this impressive contribution to historiography – characterized by an engaging and accessible writing style – the author firmly establishes himself among a distinguished cohort of both contemporary and historical writers who are celebrated for their detailed and insightful examinations of the Eastern Niger Delta and its adjacent regions.

OVERVIEW OF THE BOOK AND INSIGHT OF ITS MESSAGE

Published in 2024 by Onyoma Research Publications, a distinguished publisher based in Port Harcourt, the book consists of 416 pages divided into eleven chapters, which are organized into two parts.

The book’s cover features an illustrative painting that suggests the themes explored within its pages. This painting depicts a woven raffia hat adorned with an eagle feather, symbolizing royalty in the Niger Delta region. Alongside this, the image of a Maxim machine gun represents the era of colonial conquest and its historical consequences. Additionally, the illustration incorporates Manila money, highlighting the harsh realities and economic aspects of the West African slave trade. Collectively, these elements create a compelling visual narrative that reflects complex historical themes and cultural significance.

The book begins with an introduction and a conceptual clarification of terms in Chapter 1.

Chapter 2 explores the geography and prehistory of the Eastern Niger Delta, focusing on the evolution of stateless societies, including their organization through systems like age grades and secret societies. It also highlights the continuity from these societies to statehood, with examples of “divine kingship.”

In Chapter 3, the political systems of Niger Delta societies are examined, detailing the transition from farming to fishing village political structures and the emergence of the monarchy. The chapter discusses trado-political organizations, the kingship institution, and lineage systems. It then analyzes indigenous socio-political organizations in trading city-states, touches on the Efik political system, and discusses the Igbo “village democracy,” concluding with the transition from monarchy to democracy in Igboland.

Chapter 4 highlights European activities and traditional institutions in pre-colonial West Africa, covering the trans-Atlantic triangular trade, the abolition of the slave trade, and the exploration of the region. It addresses the emergence of “Legitimate” trade, the scramble for Africa, and the Berlin Conference (1884/85), concluding with indigenous authority in the Niger Delta.

Chapter 5 discusses the establishment of British Consular jurisdiction in the 19th-century Niger Delta. It outlines the political and economic changes, including the resistance of King Jaja of Opobo and the subjugation of indigenous authority from 1891 to 1899. The chapter details bloody resistance to Consular rule, the exile of Nana of Ebrohemie Creek in 1894, and the Akassa War of 1895 against the Chartered Royal Niger Company. It also explores the unprovoked invasion of Benin in 1897 and the reorganization of the Niger Coast Protectorate between 1895 and 1899. The chapter concludes with accounts of military expeditions into Igbo territories and resistance movements like the Anglo-Aro conflict and the Ekumeku Movement.

Chapter 6 discusses the consolidation of colonial rule in the Southern Nigeria Protectorate during the 20th century, focusing on the establishment of indirect rule and Native Councils. It examines the Native Court systems from the coast to the hinterland and describes the enactment of various proclamations that usurped the powers of Indigenous authorities between 1900 and 1960, including the Native Court Proclamation and the Crown Land Ordinance of 1900, which changed Indigenous land tenure. The chapter also addresses the Slave Dealing Proclamation and other regulations, as well as the hinterland native court systems. It concludes with an analysis of the indigenous chieftaincy institution under colonial rule and references to the novel “Things Fall Apart,” reflecting on the colonial era.

In Chapter 7, the author examines the history of constitutional reforms in Nigeria and the diminishing status of indigenous chieftaincy institutions. The chapter explores the early colonial period from 1914 to 1945, focusing on significant developments such as the Clifford Constitution of 1922 and the journey toward self-governance and independence between 1944 and 1960.

Key constitutional changes are analyzed, including Sir Arthur Richard’s reforms (1947-1951), the Sir John McPherson Constitution (1951-1954), and the Sir Oliver Littleton Constitution (1954-1960), ultimately leading to the Independence Constitution (1960-1963). During these transformations, the role of traditional rulers is considered, alongside the struggle for political relevance between educated elites and traditional leaders.

The discussion then shifts to the post-independence transition and the Republican Constitution (1963-1966), covering topics such as military decrees, the 1976 Local Government Reform, and subsequent constitutional reviews in 1979, 1989, and 1999. The author underscores the local government system under democracy, the advisory role of chiefs, and the decline of chieftains’ authority resulting from colonialism and democratic institutions. This concludes Part 1 of the book.

4.) Chaps. 8,9,10. The second part of the book provides an overview of the ancient kingdoms in the Eastern Niger Delta. Beginning with Chapter 8, the author explores the oral traditions surrounding the origins of Nembe, emphasizing the connections among the various Niger Delta peoples. This chapter discusses notable figures such as the Nembe kings and the European activities along the Nun and Brass Rivers during the 19th century, focusing on King Forday Kulo (1800-1832) and King Boy Amain (1832-1846). It particularly highlights the “Offensive and Defensive” Treaty of 1843.

The chapter also covers significant rulers, including King Kien (1846-1863) and the Comey Treaty of 1856; King Ockiya (1863-1879) and the Commercial Treaty of 1879; and King Ebifa (1870-1894), along with the Treaties of Protection from 1884 and 1886. It concludes with a discussion of King Koko (1889-1896) and the activities of the Royal Niger Company.

Chapter 9 shifts its focus to the Kalabari ancient kingdom, detailing its origins and history. It examines the structure of Kalabari’s rulership and the significance of the Amakiri dynasty. Key events such as the Bonny-Kalabari War, the Kalabari Civil War, and the abandonment of Elem-Kalabari are analyzed. The chapter also highlights the Perpetual Treaties of Friendship and Peace that Elem-Kalabari signed with neighbouring city-states, underscoring the kingdom’s diplomatic relationships and historical context.

Chapter 10 chronicles the history of the ancient Kingdom of Grand Bonny, also known as Ibani. It begins with the community’s origins and migration, then delves into pre-colonial chieftaincy, focusing on King Asimini (1420–1450) and the Asimini dynasty, as well as King Perekule (1700–1754) and the Perekule dynasty. The chapter includes the colonial chieftaincy institution, featuring King William Dappa Pepple, Perekule V (1837–1854), and his exile.

It details the dethronement of King William Dappa Pepple the Perekule V, the brief reign of King Dapu-ye Fubara Pepple, Perekule VI (1854–1855), and Pepple’s later reign (1861–1866). The narrative discusses the introduction of Christianity and Western education through mission schools and the establishment of Ogugumanga High School and Government College, Umuahia. Lastly, it covers significant events during the reign of George Pepple I, Perekule VII (1866–1883), leading to his resignation.

The chapter also discusses the founding of the Opobo kingdom and the Minima Agreement of 1869. It addresses King George Pepple’s resignation and the Renaissance period from 1887 to 1888. It analyzes the transition from colonial to post-colonial kingship in Bonny and concludes with a discussion on the opposition to the continuation of the Perekule dynasty.

Chapter 11, the final chapter of the book, offers a concise yet thorough overview of the Okrika (Kirike) Ancient Kingdom. It begins with an exploration of the community’s ancestral origins and migration patterns, followed by an analysis of the conceptual meaning of “Okrika.” The chapter then examines the evolution of the traditional chieftaincy institution across three distinct periods: the Patriarchal Era (860–1255 AD), the Sekeni/Military Era (1255–1896 AD), and the Monarchial/Amanyanabo Era (1605–1896 AD).

Further discussion centers on the community’s resistance to colonial consular authority and the 1896 exile of King Ibanichuka (Ado VI). This section is divided into two parts: the role of Sir Ralph Moor of the Niger Coast Protectorate (1896–1900), who led the punitive expedition and enforced the king’s deportation, and the treaties subsequently established with the Okrika nation.

The chapter concludes with key historical events from the Interregnum Period (1896–1959) when traditional leadership was absent. Notable among these are the 1913 Hargrove Agreement and the 1925 unlawful hoisting of the king’s flag, the Osuala Riot of 1939, and the 1957 Supreme Court ruling on the Okrika-Eleme boundary dispute.

This chapter marks the end of this captivating masterpiece by the author.

CONCLUSION

In conclusion, the book examines the impact of external interventions on the Eastern Niger Delta, with particular emphasis on the arrival of European colonial powers in the late nineteenth century – a development that signaled a significant transformation in the region’s chieftaincy institution. The colonial rulers established new bureaucratic frameworks that significantly weakened the legitimacy and autonomy of traditional leadership. These frameworks often involved co-opting local chiefs to aid in the indirect governance of the colony. This resulted in a complex, dual governance structure, where traditional leaders were simultaneously empowered and limited by the overriding colonial objectives that sought to mold the region by imperial interests.

As colonial rule advanced, many chiefs found themselves navigating conflicting allegiances between their indigenous communities and the colonial administration. The introduction of Western legal systems further eroded the authority of traditional rulers, while colonial policies on taxation and land ownership disrupted established land tenure practices. Over time, the cumulative effects of modern governance and sustained external intervention contributed to the gradual decline of indigenous chieftaincy authority, resulting in tensions as traditional leaders endeavoured to retain their relevance within an evolving political framework.

COMMENTARY

This book is easy to read and does not require prior background knowledge. Its richly descriptive narrative is further complemented by a curated collection of illustrations, including drawings, paintings, and maps sourced from various archives. It is an invaluable resource for those seeking to engage with a world of historical depth.

Both informative and engaging, the book reveals facts that are often obscured in retellings, some of which have remained largely unrecognized until now.

While readers from wide-ranging backgrounds will find the content beneficial, the book holds particular relevance for enthusiasts of history and leaders engaged in power struggles within the Niger Delta. This latter group, in particular, would find the insights and information within the book useful for addressing and potentially resolving long-standing issues and questions related to their context.

RECOMMENDATIONS

The book is commendable and thoroughly supported by well-documented evidence.

Nevertheless, the adoption of the author-date in-text citation style – whereby the author’s surname and the year of publication are inserted within the main body of the text, with complete bibliographic information provided at the end – may not fully meet the needs of all readers.

The absence of footnotes or endnotes within the main text potentially diminishes the practical utility of the citation approach, particularly in such a scholarly work. While references and source materials are included in the appendix and concluding pages, readers – especially academics and researchers – may encounter difficulties in tracing the precise origins of specific claims or in critically evaluating the evidentiary basis of key arguments.

For a work grounded so firmly in documentary analysis, it is recommended that future editions consider adopting a more indicative citation method, such as footnotes or endnotes, to strengthen the book’s academic rigor and facilitate deeper engagement with its sources.

On the whole, the author’s extensive exploration of colonial records and archival materials is both impressive and commendable, reflecting a depth of research that adds substantially to the scholarly merit of the study.

Yet again, I strongly recommend this volume to scholars, students, and general readers alike, given its broad relevance and intellectual value across diverse audiences.***