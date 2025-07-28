An Overview of Modern Principles Prevailing Unconditionally in Nigeria

SAMUEL MARSHALL

In contemporary Nigeria, several modern ideological principles – though often born out of Western philosophies or survivalist instincts – have taken deep root and now dominate the national psyche. Among these are: Every Man for Himself, God for Us All; The End Justifies the Means; Winner Takes All; and Survival of the Fittest. While each of these may have once had contextual justifications, they have today evolved into everyday norms that define conduct in politics, business, community life, and even religion.

1. “Every Man for Himself, God for Us All”

The concept of individualism, in its rawest form, has become a defining feature of Nigerian life. The popular saying, “Every man for himself, God for us all,” sums up the self-reliant, often self-centered attitude that pervades all levels of society. In a system where state institutions are weak and trust in leadership is low, people resort to fending for themselves without regard for the collective good.

This principle is evident in the way public officials divert resources for personal gain, how citizens bypass one another in queues, and how communities fracture along ethnic and religious lines with little concern for national unity. The prevailing mindset is that if one does not look out for themselves, no one else will. Consequently, communal values and shared responsibilities are often disregarded in favour of personal success and survival.

2. “The End Justifies the Means”

The saying “The end justifies the means” aptly describes the ongoing issues in Nigeria, where achievements and displays of wealth are often attained through questionable or illegal practices. Those who adhere to this principle frequently receive respect, honours and accolades.

This trend has fostered a culture of mediocrity, leading to the appointment of unqualified individuals in positions of power across various sectors. It is not unusual for people, when faced with exams or significant challenges, to resort to dishonest tactics, such as bribery, to elevate themselves, thereby undermining the integrity of professionals and institutions. Even within the religious community, respected leaders may compromise their moral values when approached by individuals who make substantial offerings. They willingly welcome and pray for these contributors, regardless of the questionable origins of their money.

3. “Winner Takes All”

In Nigerian politics and public life, the winner takes all mentality reigns supreme. Electoral victories are often treated not as a call to serve all citizens, but as an opportunity to corner power and reward loyalists. This breeds nepotism, marginalization of dissenting voices, and the exclusion of opposition groups from decision-making.

This principle manifests at all levels – from federal to local governance – and even in private enterprises and communal leadership contests. The spoils of power are distributed exclusively among those in the winning camp, leaving others alienated and often fueling bitterness, conflict, and cyclical unrest. Meritocracy and inclusivity are often sacrificed on the altar of partisan loyalty and personal entitlement.

4. “Survival of the Fittest”

In a country where systems frequently fail and public services are unreliable, the principle of survival of the fittest has become both a strategy and a necessity. People hustle endlessly – often outside the bounds of legality – to stay afloat. Access to quality healthcare, education, and security is determined less by one’s rights as a citizen and more by one’s capacity to pay, maneuver, or manipulate the system.

This Darwinian logic fuels corruption, aggression, and cutthroat competition in everyday life. For instance, a student may cheat to graduate, a trader may adulterate goods to maximize profits, and a job seeker may bribe to secure employment. It’s not necessarily about doing what is right, but doing whatever it takes to stay ahead.

Conclusion

These prevailing principles – all based on individualism – have deeply shaped the Nigerian experience. They reflect a society where structural failures and leadership deficits have pushed citizens into adopting self-preserving behaviors, often at great cost to collective progress and social cohesion.

While these mindsets may yield short-term advantages for individuals, they pose long-term dangers to national development, peace, and unity. For Nigeria to achieve sustainable growth and justice, there must be a cultural and institutional shift toward values of equity, solidarity, and inclusive governance. Otherwise, the unrelenting grip of these modern but often destructive principles will continue to hinder the nation’s quest for true greatness.